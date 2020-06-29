All apartments in Scottsdale
3419 N 63RD Place
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:10 PM

3419 N 63RD Place

3419 North 63rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

3419 North 63rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
Absolutely stunning, fully renovated 2,292 sqft home with 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room. Gourmet kitchen includes custom Italian cabinetry, oversized granite island, oversized cooktop, wall mounted pot filler faucet and a large walk-in pantry. Tile flooring throughout Kitchen, Living Room and Dining Area, custom hardwood flooring in the Bonus room and Master Bedroom, carpet in secondary bedrooms. Master bedroom features gas fireplace and oversized walk-in closet. In the master bath you'll find granite counters, double vanity, matching Italian cabinetry and large walk-in shower with dual shower heads. Backyard designed for entertaining with newly resurfaced sparkling pool (2018), custom turf, covered patio and gas fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 N 63RD Place have any available units?
3419 N 63RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 N 63RD Place have?
Some of 3419 N 63RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 N 63RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
3419 N 63RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 N 63RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 3419 N 63RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3419 N 63RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 3419 N 63RD Place offers parking.
Does 3419 N 63RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 N 63RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 N 63RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 3419 N 63RD Place has a pool.
Does 3419 N 63RD Place have accessible units?
No, 3419 N 63RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 N 63RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3419 N 63RD Place has units with dishwashers.
