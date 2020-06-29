3419 N 63RD Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool

Absolutely stunning, fully renovated 2,292 sqft home with 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room. Gourmet kitchen includes custom Italian cabinetry, oversized granite island, oversized cooktop, wall mounted pot filler faucet and a large walk-in pantry. Tile flooring throughout Kitchen, Living Room and Dining Area, custom hardwood flooring in the Bonus room and Master Bedroom, carpet in secondary bedrooms. Master bedroom features gas fireplace and oversized walk-in closet. In the master bath you'll find granite counters, double vanity, matching Italian cabinetry and large walk-in shower with dual shower heads. Backyard designed for entertaining with newly resurfaced sparkling pool (2018), custom turf, covered patio and gas fire pit.