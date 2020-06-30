All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

8410 N. 33rd Dr.

8410 North 33rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8410 North 33rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious 3 bedroom home is ready for you to move in! Laminate and tile flooring, custom paint, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Large patio and two covered parking spots! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 N. 33rd Dr. have any available units?
8410 N. 33rd Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8410 N. 33rd Dr. have?
Some of 8410 N. 33rd Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 N. 33rd Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8410 N. 33rd Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 N. 33rd Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8410 N. 33rd Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8410 N. 33rd Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8410 N. 33rd Dr. offers parking.
Does 8410 N. 33rd Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8410 N. 33rd Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 N. 33rd Dr. have a pool?
No, 8410 N. 33rd Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8410 N. 33rd Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8410 N. 33rd Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 N. 33rd Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8410 N. 33rd Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

