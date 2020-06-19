All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7262 W Alta Vista Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7262 W Alta Vista Rd
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

7262 W Alta Vista Rd

7262 West Alta Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7262 West Alta Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in great community - Charming 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in great community with huge community Park and School. 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bathroom downstairs. Large Living room and Family Room downstairs. Spacious Kitchen with lots of Granite Counter Space and All Black Appliances. Upstairs is loaded with a Master Bedroom and large Master Bathroom, 3 Bedrooms, and another Full Bathroom. All Appliances including Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer included. Large spacious Backyard with BBQ station, pavers and grass backs up to a Common area so you have no neighbors behind you. Well Managed and beautiful master-planned HOA community with tree-lined streets, sidewalks, fishing pond/lake, splash pad, basketball courts, huge park and elementary school. Ready for move in!! MUST SEE !!

(RLNE4195589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7262 W Alta Vista Rd have any available units?
7262 W Alta Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7262 W Alta Vista Rd have?
Some of 7262 W Alta Vista Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7262 W Alta Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7262 W Alta Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7262 W Alta Vista Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7262 W Alta Vista Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7262 W Alta Vista Rd offer parking?
No, 7262 W Alta Vista Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7262 W Alta Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7262 W Alta Vista Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7262 W Alta Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 7262 W Alta Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7262 W Alta Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 7262 W Alta Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7262 W Alta Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7262 W Alta Vista Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College