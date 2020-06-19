7262 W Alta Vista Rd

Amenities

Large 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in great community - Charming 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in great community with huge community Park and School. 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bathroom downstairs. Large Living room and Family Room downstairs. Spacious Kitchen with lots of Granite Counter Space and All Black Appliances. Upstairs is loaded with a Master Bedroom and large Master Bathroom, 3 Bedrooms, and another Full Bathroom. All Appliances including Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer included. Large spacious Backyard with BBQ station, pavers and grass backs up to a Common area so you have no neighbors behind you. Well Managed and beautiful master-planned HOA community with tree-lined streets, sidewalks, fishing pond/lake, splash pad, basketball courts, huge park and elementary school. Ready for move in!! MUST SEE !!



