Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub package receiving accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access volleyball court

Conveniently located in the North Phoenix / Paradise Valley area, Saratoga Ridge Apartment Homes is minutes from all major shopping, dining, and entertainment. Located between the 51 & I-17, Saratoga Ridge allows for immediate access to all of your favorite city spots. Choose from five floor plans with one, two or three bedrooms specifically designed with every convenience in mind. Amenities…Amenities…Amenities… from our four resort style pools and spa, to soccer field and cyber cafe, even to our convenience store - no apartment community offers more! Schedule a private tour today and come experience apartment living the Saratoga Ridge way.