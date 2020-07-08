6226 N 14TH Street

Amenities
Location, location, location! Perfect central location close to Biltmore corridor, Downtown Phoenix, restaurants, medical centers, hiking, entertainment, and 51 freeway. Beautifully remodeled single level home, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen and pantry, inside laundry. Huge master bedroom walk-in closet. Modern/industrial low maintenance floor throughout most of the home, and luxurious carpet in 2 guest bedrooms. Large covered patio. 2 car carport in the back. Quiet, lush neighborhood but within a short distance to all the fun!