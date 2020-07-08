6226 N 14TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Location, location, location! Perfect central location close to Biltmore corridor, Downtown Phoenix, restaurants, medical centers, hiking, entertainment, and 51 freeway. Beautifully remodeled single level home, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen and pantry, inside laundry. Huge master bedroom walk-in closet. Modern/industrial low maintenance floor throughout most of the home, and luxurious carpet in 2 guest bedrooms. Large covered patio. 2 car carport in the back. Quiet, lush neighborhood but within a short distance to all the fun!