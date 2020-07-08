All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM

6226 N 14TH Street

6226 North 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6226 North 14th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Location, location, location! Perfect central location close to Biltmore corridor, Downtown Phoenix, restaurants, medical centers, hiking, entertainment, and 51 freeway. Beautifully remodeled single level home, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen and pantry, inside laundry. Huge master bedroom walk-in closet. Modern/industrial low maintenance floor throughout most of the home, and luxurious carpet in 2 guest bedrooms. Large covered patio. 2 car carport in the back. Quiet, lush neighborhood but within a short distance to all the fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6226 N 14TH Street have any available units?
6226 N 14TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6226 N 14TH Street have?
Some of 6226 N 14TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6226 N 14TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6226 N 14TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 N 14TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6226 N 14TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6226 N 14TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6226 N 14TH Street offers parking.
Does 6226 N 14TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 N 14TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 N 14TH Street have a pool?
No, 6226 N 14TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6226 N 14TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6226 N 14TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 N 14TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6226 N 14TH Street has units with dishwashers.
