12 Apartments for rent in Cottonwood, AZ

Cottonwood Neighborhoods

This is a quick rundown of some of the areas you will encounter in Cottonwood as you search for your next home in this little city.

Verde Village: This makes up the majority of Cottonwood, which means you will probably end up here, so you'd better get to know the area! Here you will find a mixture of detached houses, rental apartments, mobile homes, and townhouses for rent. No matter which type of housing you choose, you'll be very close to the Cottonwood Airport and Yavapai College Library.

Bridgeport: On the eastern side of the city is Bridgeport, which is slightly more affordable than Verde Village. This is where you will find lots of detached houses, but there are also some mobile homes and apartments for rent. If you're lucky, maybe you will find a home within walking distance of one of the many supermarkets here, such as Fry's Food, Safeway, or Food City.

City Center: The center of Cottonwood is where you should go if you want a wide selection of apartment complexes, single-family homes, and mobile homes, all of which should be a little more affordable than housing in some of the other neighborhoods. You will also have fast access to Lions Club Park, Cottonwood Recreation Center, and Dead Horse Ranch State Park.