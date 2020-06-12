Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Cottonwood, AZ

📍

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1645 Pinon Dr.
1645 Pinion Drive, Cottonwood, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1185 sqft
Newer Home in The Villas On Elm...Contact Adobe Property Management - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5802584)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1730 Manzanita Drive
1730 Manzanita Drive, Cottonwood, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1202 sqft
HOUSE-TOWNHOUSE- VILLAS ON ELM HOA COMMUNITY-COTTONWOOD - HOUSE: TOWNHOUSE-VILLAS ON ELM COMMUNITY, HOME WAS BUILT IN 2005, COZY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, CARPET AND TILE, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, LIGHT & BRIGHT, UPDATED FLOORING AND FIXTURES,

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1301 Birch Street #B
1301 East Birch Street, Cottonwood, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
728 sqft
APARTMENT HOME: BIRCH APARTMENTS-4PLEX BUILDING-COTTONWOOD - APARTMENT: BIRCH STREET APARTMENT HOMES, 2-STORY COMPLEX, 2 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM, LOCATED IN CENTRAL COTTONWOOD, VIEWS OF MINGUS MOUNTAIN, UPSTAIRS UNIT, NEW CARPET AND FLOORING, ALL NEW

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
742 S. Rainbow Ridge Drive
742 South Rainbow Ridge Drive, Cottonwood, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1789 sqft
742 S.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
985 E Mingus Ave # 212
985 East Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute and Charming furnished Condo - Casa Del Sol condominiums in the heart of Cottonwood Arizona. 1/1 furnished unit downstairs, available on May 1,, 2019 Swimming pool, work out room, close to shopping, hospital Short or long term rental.

1 of 22

Last updated September 24 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1605 W. Bronco Lane
1605 West Bronco Lane, Cottonwood, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1278 sqft
1605 W. Bronco Lane - 1605 W.
Results within 1 mile of Cottonwood

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr
2674 Pipe Creek Drive, Verde Village, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$960
855 sqft
2 Bedroom bordering forest land - www.azadobe.com look under Vacancies for more information - Includes Monthly Landscaping No Pets Allowed (RLNE3312728)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4300 W. Hogan Dr. - Furnished Rental
4300 W Hogan Dr, Verde Village, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1654 sqft
4300 W. Hogan Dr.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
520 S. Mill
520 Mill Drive, Verde Village, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
HOUSE: PATIO HOME-SAWMILL GARDENS PATIO HOMES - PATIO HOME: 2 STORY PATIO HOME WITH NICE FINISHES AND VIEWS FROM ROOF TOP BALCONY, THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY HAS BEEN REFURBISHED THROUGHOUT, MAHOGANY WOOD FLOORING AND UPGRADED WOOD CABINETS,
Results within 5 miles of Cottonwood

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 Third South
1520 3rd South Street, Clarkdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1207 sqft
1520 Third South Available 07/01/20 Occupied Do Not Disturb Tenant....Coming Soon Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath In Upper Clarkdale - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5832092)

1 of 6

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
639 Center Ave.
639 Center Avenue, Jerome, AZ
Studio
$602
500 sqft
Occupied - Jerome Studio - Contact Adobe Property Mgmt for Details - Studio/1BA in beautiful Jerome, AZ (Lower Portion of home) (RLNE2503089)
Results within 10 miles of Cottonwood

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199
6770 W State Route 89a, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
55 + Community- 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths - 55+ Community** The home is a lovely 3/2 with a large master bedroom and 2 walk-in closets. Large kitchen with many cabinets and large pantry. The floor plan is open, with new carpeting.
City GuideCottonwood
Dear cottonwood, so lovely then / How wide and tall it grew / What joy to those long absent when / Its top first came to view! -- From "The Planting of the Cottonwood Tree" by Ed Blair

Cottonwood is a small city in northern Arizona. Its 11,265 residents as of the 2010 U.S. Census live about an hour from Prescott, and a half hour from Sedona. Cottonwood is also surrounded by lots of equally little towns that you've probably never heard of, but it's located within the Coconino National Forest, so that's exciting. If you like the small town atmosphere and long hikes, get ready to find a home for rent here.

Looking for a Home in Cottonwood

The vacancy rate in this city is 12%. Apparently small-town livin' is not for everyone. That's okay -- their loss is your gain! You can take your time searching for a house or apt for rent in Cottonwood.

What are the housing costs here? The cost to buy a home here is on par with the rest of Arizona, and just a little cheaper than the nation. But the rent is extremely affordable. In fact, it's about half the national median rent! So if you previously thought you could only afford one of the cramped studio apartments for rent, you might be pleasantly surprised. Maybe it's time to take a step up and look at mansions! Or maybe just large rental houses.

Cottonwood Neighborhoods

This is a quick rundown of some of the areas you will encounter in Cottonwood as you search for your next home in this little city.

Verde Village: This makes up the majority of Cottonwood, which means you will probably end up here, so you'd better get to know the area! Here you will find a mixture of detached houses, rental apartments, mobile homes, and townhouses for rent. No matter which type of housing you choose, you'll be very close to the Cottonwood Airport and Yavapai College Library.

Bridgeport: On the eastern side of the city is Bridgeport, which is slightly more affordable than Verde Village. This is where you will find lots of detached houses, but there are also some mobile homes and apartments for rent. If you're lucky, maybe you will find a home within walking distance of one of the many supermarkets here, such as Fry's Food, Safeway, or Food City.

City Center: The center of Cottonwood is where you should go if you want a wide selection of apartment complexes, single-family homes, and mobile homes, all of which should be a little more affordable than housing in some of the other neighborhoods. You will also have fast access to Lions Club Park, Cottonwood Recreation Center, and Dead Horse Ranch State Park.

Living in Cottonwood

This city may be small, but you will find a wide variety of things to do. Lots of the activities here have to do with nature and take place outdoors, since the weather tends to be cooler than in the rest of Arizona. At Dead Horse Ranch State Park just north of the city, you can hike, camp, or go horseback riding. Just don't let your horse know the name of the park or he might refuse to go!

Other totally western things to do here include eating barbecued food at Blazin' M Ranch, jumping in the Verde River, and taking a Cowboy Jeep Tour. If you prefer to stay inside, a visit to Old Town might be in order. This area features lots of cute boutiques and galleries, including Old Town Caf, Nic's Italian Steak and Crab House, and Manheim Gallery. So what's stopping you from starting your housing search in Cottonwood now?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cottonwood?
The average rent price for Cottonwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,420.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cottonwood?
Some of the colleges located in the Cottonwood area include Northern Arizona University, Yavapai College, and Coconino Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cottonwood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cottonwood from include Peoria, Flagstaff, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Sedona.

