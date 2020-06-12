12 Apartments for rent in Cottonwood, AZ

Looking for a Home in Cottonwood

The vacancy rate in this city is 12%. Apparently small-town livin' is not for everyone. That's okay -- their loss is your gain! You can take your time searching for a house or apt for rent in Cottonwood.

What are the housing costs here? The cost to buy a home here is on par with the rest of Arizona, and just a little cheaper than the nation. But the rent is extremely affordable. In fact, it's about half the national median rent! So if you previously thought you could only afford one of the cramped studio apartments for rent, you might be pleasantly surprised. Maybe it's time to take a step up and look at mansions! Or maybe just large rental houses.