12 Apartments for rent in Cottonwood, AZ

Cottonwood is a small city in northern Arizona. Its 11,265 residents as of the 2010 U.S. Census live about an hour from Prescott, and a half hour from Sedona. Cottonwood is also surrounded by lots of equally little towns that you've probably never heard of, but it's located within the Coconino National Forest, so that's exciting. If you like the small town atmosphere and long hikes, get ready to find a home for rent here.
The vacancy rate in this city is 12%. Apparently small-town livin' is not for everyone. That's okay -- their loss is your gain! You can take your time searching for a house or apt for rent in Cottonwood.
What are the housing costs here? The cost to buy a home here is on par with the rest of Arizona, and just a little cheaper than the nation. But the rent is extremely affordable. In fact, it's about half the national median rent! So if you previously thought you could only afford one of the cramped studio apartments for rent, you might be pleasantly surprised. Maybe it's time to take a step up and look at mansions! Or maybe just large rental houses.
This is a quick rundown of some of the areas you will encounter in Cottonwood as you search for your next home in this little city.
Verde Village: This makes up the majority of Cottonwood, which means you will probably end up here, so you'd better get to know the area! Here you will find a mixture of detached houses, rental apartments, mobile homes, and townhouses for rent. No matter which type of housing you choose, you'll be very close to the Cottonwood Airport and Yavapai College Library.
Bridgeport: On the eastern side of the city is Bridgeport, which is slightly more affordable than Verde Village. This is where you will find lots of detached houses, but there are also some mobile homes and apartments for rent. If you're lucky, maybe you will find a home within walking distance of one of the many supermarkets here, such as Fry's Food, Safeway, or Food City.
City Center: The center of Cottonwood is where you should go if you want a wide selection of apartment complexes, single-family homes, and mobile homes, all of which should be a little more affordable than housing in some of the other neighborhoods. You will also have fast access to Lions Club Park, Cottonwood Recreation Center, and Dead Horse Ranch State Park.
This city may be small, but you will find a wide variety of things to do. Lots of the activities here have to do with nature and take place outdoors, since the weather tends to be cooler than in the rest of Arizona. At Dead Horse Ranch State Park just north of the city, you can hike, camp, or go horseback riding. Just don't let your horse know the name of the park or he might refuse to go!
Other totally western things to do here include eating barbecued food at Blazin' M Ranch, jumping in the Verde River, and taking a Cowboy Jeep Tour. If you prefer to stay inside, a visit to Old Town might be in order. This area features lots of cute boutiques and galleries, including Old Town Caf, Nic's Italian Steak and Crab House, and Manheim Gallery. So what's stopping you from starting your housing search in Cottonwood now?