Estrella Mountain Community College
28 Apartments For Rent Near Estrella Mountain Community College
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
15 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,286
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
847 sqft
Welcome to Desert Green Villas, apartments closely located to dining, shopping and entertainment as well as near the Papago Freeway. This serene community is ready for you to call it your new home - check it out today!
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
9 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
28 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1311 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2449 N 142nd Ave
2449 North 142nd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3065 sqft
Gorgeous home in Goodyear gated community! Warm and welcoming color palette flowing throughout. Living room has cozy fireplace and built in shelving. Kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
14527 W Sheridan St
14527 West Sheridan Street, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2695 sqft
This is a very well maintained 4 Bedroom 3 bath home in the Palm Valley subdivision.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Wigwam Creek North
5229 N 125th Avenue
5229 North 125th Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2024 sqft
No Application Fees! Well Maintained 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bath Litchfield Park home. This home has tons of living space with separate living room with 20 foot ceilings, family room, dining area and loft.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Wigwam Creek South
12852 W Redondo Dr
12852 West Redondo Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1678 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms With A Den/Office/Hobby Room And Two Full Bathrooms, Kitchen Island With Snack Bar, Built-In Microwave, Smooth Top Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dining In Kitchen/Great Room, Ceiling Fans, Diagonally Installed Tile And Carpet
Last updated July 24 at 10:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Litchfield Park
14200 W Village Parkway
14200 West Village Parkway, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newer 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage town home, in the beautiful community of Cachet at the Wigwam. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets,quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This spacious one level home has carpet and tile throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2430 N 142ND Drive
2430 North 142nd Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2055 sqft
NOT available until April 1st, 2020. ***Need a FULLY FURNISHED rental? Owner pays all utilities but the electric! Only 1 Car can be in the garage as part is owner's storage. Single Story. 2 Bedroom PLUS Den. Golf course home nestle in Palm Valley.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2786 N 136TH Drive
2786 North 136th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2550 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom fully furnished single family home with 2 car garage on the Palm Valley Golf Course! Heated pebble tech pool & spa & outdoor kitchen! The backyard overlooks the golf course.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2789 N 142ND Lane
2789 North 142nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3089 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental - Peak season pricing $6000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing $2800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months vary ~ Welcome to our Palm Valley furnished home located in the gated community on the Palm Valley
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Litchfield Park
295 S DESERT Avenue
295 Desert Avenue, Litchfield Park, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1981 sqft
COMPLETELY Renovated townhouse in desirable Old Litchfield Park.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2508 N 138TH Avenue
2508 North 138th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1898 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is perfect for your family! The kitchen features matching white appliances in the kitchen, a breakfast bar/kitchen island, gorgeous tiled floors, cupboards and a backsplash! The spacious master bedroom includes
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2801 North Litchfield Road
2801 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1048 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL 30 DAY MINIMUM. Comfort at its best in this vacationerï¿½??s 2 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings throughout. This unit is a second story with balcony and garage below.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Litchfield Park
14250 W WIGWAM Boulevard
14250 West Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED Townhome has a direct access garage and is located on the 2nd level. Once upstairs, it's all one level living. Popular split floor plan with2 separate and distinct balconies with unending mountain views.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Pebblecreek
2986 N 147th Dr
2986 North 147th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1269 sqft
Unfurnished in amenity rich Pebble Creek community in Goodyear! - Must be over 55 yrs of age as this is in the 55+ community of Pebble Creek. Popular (two masters) Doral model on corner lot.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Rio Paseo
14951 W WILSHIRE Drive
14951 West Wilshire Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1573 sqft
GREAT VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE. Call listing agent for per night/ price.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Rio Paseo
2509 N 148TH Drive
2509 North 148th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1374 sqft
Light and airy townhome for lease in ideal Goodyear location. This home has 3 bedrooms upstairs, with the laundry upstairs as well. There is a living room, dining area, and kitchen downstairs, with a gas range in the kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Dysart Ranch
13101 W INDIANOLA Avenue
13101 Indianola Avenue, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1539 sqft
Perfect for any family! Located inside a great little neighborhood cul-de-sac and right across the street from a huge green belt and nice little kiddie playground! This home has a spacious family room, breakfast nook and kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
13026 W LLANO Drive
13026 West Llano Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
3344 sqft
This is a fully furnished short term rental ~ Peak Season Pricing (Feb & March) $12000 ~ Summer Season (June - September) Pricing $5000 ~ All other monthly rates will vary.TPT License # 21248154
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1223 N Dysart Rd- 5
1223 North Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
660 sqft
22 unit Multi-Family Complex Single Level 22 Unit Multi-Family Complex
