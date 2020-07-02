5414 West Lynwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 2/1 townhouse with all tile and wood plank like flooring, fully updated kitchen, fresh neutral paint, premium corner unit, spacious over sized bedrooms, private tranquil backyard, storage, nearby by schools, off street and carport parking, mountain views, community walking paths, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.