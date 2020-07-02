All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5414 West Lynwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5414 West Lynwood Street
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:55 PM

5414 West Lynwood Street

5414 West Lynwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5414 West Lynwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 2/1 townhouse with all tile and wood plank like flooring, fully updated kitchen, fresh neutral paint, premium corner unit, spacious over sized bedrooms, private tranquil backyard, storage, nearby by schools, off street and carport parking, mountain views, community walking paths, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 West Lynwood Street have any available units?
5414 West Lynwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5414 West Lynwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
5414 West Lynwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 West Lynwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 5414 West Lynwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5414 West Lynwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 5414 West Lynwood Street offers parking.
Does 5414 West Lynwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 West Lynwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 West Lynwood Street have a pool?
No, 5414 West Lynwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 5414 West Lynwood Street have accessible units?
No, 5414 West Lynwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 West Lynwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5414 West Lynwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5414 West Lynwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5414 West Lynwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College