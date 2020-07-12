/
130 Apartments for rent in Tramonto, Phoenix, AZ
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,126
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1322 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.
3207 W. Languid Lane
3207 West Languid Lane, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2853 sqft
5 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATHROOMS WITH LOFT AND OFFICE SET UP IN ONE BEDROOM. COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL - 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage, Community Swimming Pool. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5911226)
34932 N. 31st Ave.
34932 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1733 sqft
Beautiful Tramonto Home features 4, bedrooms, 2 baths & a loft on upper level and an additional 1/2 bath on the lower level. Tile and Wood flooring on main level and all wood flooring upstairs. All appliances included.
34803 N 30th Ave
34803 North 30th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1572 sqft
This is a clean 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. There are beautiful mountain views and a great community to live in.
35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive
35401 North via Tramonto, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3220 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished luxury rental nestled in the Estates at Tramonto with mountain and city light views. A select area of custom homes ranging into the millions.
2905 W Languid Ln
2905 West Languid Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2103 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath home with 2 car garage in the desired community of Tramonto! Open concept kitchen and family room with gas fireplace. Kitchen has island and all stainless appliances. Covered back patio with nice back yard.
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero North Valley in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1441 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
3416 W FLORIMOND Road
3416 West Florimond Road, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1958 sqft
GATED NEIGHBORHOOD IN TRAMONTO. 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME. ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS. GRANITE COUNTERS IN EAT-IN KITCHEN. PRETTY BACKYARD WITH BUILT-IN BBQ AND FIREPIT. TWO COMMUNITY POOLS AND SPAS, ONE HEATED.
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1390 sqft
Sage Apartment Homes are new luxury apartments conceived with space and modernity in mind. Apartments feature open kitchens, high ceilings, and six-foot-tall fireplaces. Pet-friendly with private balconies.
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,019
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1064 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with modern design, hard surface flooring, quartz countertops and washer/dryers. Community has multi-purpose clubhouse, resident lounge, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center.
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1314 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows on Jomax in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1391 sqft
Luxurious apartments have granite islands, wood-inspired floors and washer/dryer. Community features pool, spa and clubhouse. Located close to the Shops at Norterra, Sonoran Desert Preserve and Cave Creek recreation area.
42045 N CROOKED STICK Road
42045 North Crooked Stick Road, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2454 sqft
Available March - May 2021 for $4,500/mo including utilities. Welcome to the Anthem Country Club and this fully furnished Peregrine floor plan on a premium golf lot overlooking both the 9th and 18th green of the Persimmon golf course.
42203 N CALEDONIA Way
42203 North Caledonia Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3364 sqft
Welcome to Caledonia Dreamin in Anthem Country Club. You'll fall in love with the amazing backyard, a true oasis.
1327 W SPIRIT Drive
1327 West Spirit Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3304 sqft
Looking for a rental home that feels like home? This beautiful Sonoma model with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms just may fit the bill.
2626 W Moura Drive
2626 West Moura Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3744 sqft
Available Now! Beautiful home in Sonoran Commons. Single Story 4bd/2.5ba ,3744 sf. PLUS 280 sf screened in porch.Built in 2018 .
39744 N HIGH NOON Way
39744 North High Noon Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1230 sqft
Fantastic Anthem home with convenient Parkside location, close to schools, shopping, parks and pools. 3 bedroom 2 bath with open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Easy access to kitchen and back patio.
42222 North Long Cove Way
42222 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2826 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Stunning 4bd nestled quietly in the prestigious Anthem Country Club!!! This lovely property has all the bells and whistles! A garden courtyard entry leads you to the front door where a classic rotunda
4618 W COTTONTAIL Road
4618 West Cottontail Road, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Anthem Parkside! Home features open floor plan with good sized kitchen and plenty of counter space. Split master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sinks and walk-in shower. Reverse osmosis system and water softener.
1776 W OWENS Way
1776 West Owens Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Fully furnished Anthem Country Club home for rent. Rates: Dec 2020 - April 2021: $3,000/mo including utilities (3 month minimum required). May - Nov 2021: $1,600/mo plus utilities (6 month minimum required).
41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail
41614 North Panther Creek Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2730 sqft
3 bedroom, den, 3.5 bathroom furnished vacation rental in Anthem Country Club! Main house has 2 bedrooms, den and 2.5 baths. Guest casita is 1 bedroom, 1 full bath. Endless sunsets from the backyard with a perfectly-sized, heated spool.
