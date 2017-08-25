All apartments in Phoenix
4628 East Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4628 East Sharon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained upgraded Single Level Home located in desirable NO HOA Northeast Phoenix neighborhood featuring 4 Beds, 2 Baths, Vaulted Ceilings, Family/Great Room w/Fireplace, Formal Living, Kitchen w/Newer Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator, Tile Backsplash, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Master Suite w/Walk-in Closet, Private Exit, Updated Baths, No Popcorn Ceilings, Neutral Tile & Carpet, Washer & Dryer Included, New Ceiling Fans w/Lights, 10 foot RV Gate & Parking & So Much More! Relax & Entertain in this N/S Backyard featuring Huge Covered Patio, Fenced Swimming Pool w/Weekly Pool Service - Close to Everything - PV Mall, Desert Ridge, High Street, Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland, Parks, Great PV Schools, Shopping, Dining & EZ Freeway Access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 E Sharon Drive have any available units?
4628 E Sharon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4628 E Sharon Drive have?
Some of 4628 E Sharon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 E Sharon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4628 E Sharon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 E Sharon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4628 E Sharon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4628 E Sharon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4628 E Sharon Drive offers parking.
Does 4628 E Sharon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4628 E Sharon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 E Sharon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4628 E Sharon Drive has a pool.
Does 4628 E Sharon Drive have accessible units?
No, 4628 E Sharon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 E Sharon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4628 E Sharon Drive has units with dishwashers.
