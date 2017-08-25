4628 E Sharon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well maintained upgraded Single Level Home located in desirable NO HOA Northeast Phoenix neighborhood featuring 4 Beds, 2 Baths, Vaulted Ceilings, Family/Great Room w/Fireplace, Formal Living, Kitchen w/Newer Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator, Tile Backsplash, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Master Suite w/Walk-in Closet, Private Exit, Updated Baths, No Popcorn Ceilings, Neutral Tile & Carpet, Washer & Dryer Included, New Ceiling Fans w/Lights, 10 foot RV Gate & Parking & So Much More! Relax & Entertain in this N/S Backyard featuring Huge Covered Patio, Fenced Swimming Pool w/Weekly Pool Service - Close to Everything - PV Mall, Desert Ridge, High Street, Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland, Parks, Great PV Schools, Shopping, Dining & EZ Freeway Access!