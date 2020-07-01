11 Apartments for rent in Verde Village, AZ

Moving to Arizona

About 100 miles north of the Phoenix metropolitan area, Verde Village sits in a temperate green valley (Verde is Spanish for green), nestled between the dramatic red rocks of Sedona and the Mogollon rim to the north and the rolling Black Hills and Mingus Mountain to the south. A move can be planned during any season, as the weather is hospitable year-round.

Transplants from harsher climates rave about the valley's temperate weather. Although the rainfall levels are sparse enough to classify this region as a desert, the mercury stays within a much friendlier range than well-known American desert cities like Phoenix or Las Vegas. Temperatures peak in the upper 90s during the height of summer, but because Arizona lacks the humidity of other warm Southern states, these temperatures are still pleasant and locals do not slow their outdoor activity, even on the hottest afternoons. In the winter, the thermometer rarely dips below freezing and snow is rare.

The biggest adjustment when moving to Verde Village will be the arid desert climate. Allergy sufferers report significant relief compared to more humid environments. However, the acclimation to low-humidity air tends to be rough on the skin and throat. Most new residents adjust very quickly, but come prepared with moisturizing lotion or other treatments to stay comfortable during your first weeks in the new climate.