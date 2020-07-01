11 Apartments for rent in Verde Village, AZ📍
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 6
For years, Verde Village Arizona and its surrounding environs have attracted skyscraper refugees and those seeking the healing powers of fresh Arizona air. In fact, the Village was founded in 1970 as a retirement community. However, if you aren't yet ready to retire, do not let that deter you because the Village has so much more to offer. There is something for everyone beneath the clear, star-dotted skies of Central Arizona.
About 100 miles north of the Phoenix metropolitan area, Verde Village sits in a temperate green valley (Verde is Spanish for green), nestled between the dramatic red rocks of Sedona and the Mogollon rim to the north and the rolling Black Hills and Mingus Mountain to the south. A move can be planned during any season, as the weather is hospitable year-round.
Transplants from harsher climates rave about the valley's temperate weather. Although the rainfall levels are sparse enough to classify this region as a desert, the mercury stays within a much friendlier range than well-known American desert cities like Phoenix or Las Vegas. Temperatures peak in the upper 90s during the height of summer, but because Arizona lacks the humidity of other warm Southern states, these temperatures are still pleasant and locals do not slow their outdoor activity, even on the hottest afternoons. In the winter, the thermometer rarely dips below freezing and snow is rare.
The biggest adjustment when moving to Verde Village will be the arid desert climate. Allergy sufferers report significant relief compared to more humid environments. However, the acclimation to low-humidity air tends to be rough on the skin and throat. Most new residents adjust very quickly, but come prepared with moisturizing lotion or other treatments to stay comfortable during your first weeks in the new climate.
Rental apts in the Verde Valley represent tremendous housing value. Villagers can rent a studio apartment for a cost equivalent to dinner and a Broadway show in Manhattan. Both the dollar and the views stretch further in the Arizona high desert!
Cottonwood: For the best selection of apartment complexes, head two miles up the highway to Cottonwood, AZ or peruse an apartment locator guide online or in one of the local grocery stores. There are opportunities for homes for rent in Verde Village, but you will only find available condos and apartments to rent in neighboring Cottonwood.
East of Bridgeport Highway: As Highway 260 approaches Cottonwood, the streets to the east of the highway grow populated with moderately-sized single-family homes. Check out these neighborhoods for house rentals, but make sure to bring government issued ID and proof of income. Individual home owners tend to be stricter when evaluating applicants than apartment managers. If you will be beginning new employment in Arizona, most landlords will accept and offer letter to verify income.
Although the city offers minimal transit via a public bus system, owning a car is highly recommend for getting around the Valley. Land is plentiful here, and shopping, attractions and apartments for rent are dispersed with significant buffering across the landscape. This is a place where the old-fashioned personal American automobile continues to dominate the asphalt. Getting to know the roads is a breeze. From Phoenix, the interstate travels north for 85 miles before reaching the Cottonwood / Verde Village exit at highway 260. Then, Highway 260 snakes north through 11 miles of ranch land and sun-cracked shallow canyons before reaching the southern perimeter of Verde Village. Travelers can toss their folded road maps and pocket their GPS, because Highway 260 is the only main drag in town. All neighborhoods branch directly from this main road, and the area's grocery stores (Fry's Food Store, Safeway and Food City are some options) seven shopping complexes are located directly on the thoroughfare.