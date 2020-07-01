Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:55 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Verde Village, AZ

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1292 S. Charolais Drive
1292 Charolais Drive, Verde Village, AZ
Studio
$1,250
1292 S. Charolais Drive Available 09/01/20 Bridgeport manufactured home on 1/2 acre. - To get accurate details on this listing, please go directly to our website: www.sedonarentals.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
4752 Comanche Dr.
4752 East Comanche Drive, Verde Village, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1550 sqft
Coming Soon!! Awesome Home on The River!! Contact Adobe Group Property Management - More photos coming soon No Pets Allowed (RLNE2673375)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
520 S. Mill
520 Mill Drive, Verde Village, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
HOUSE: PATIO HOME-SAWMILL GARDENS PATIO HOMES - PATIO HOME: 2 STORY PATIO HOME WITH NICE FINISHES AND VIEWS FROM ROOF TOP BALCONY, THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY HAS BEEN REFURBISHED THROUGHOUT, MAHOGANY WOOD FLOORING AND UPGRADED WOOD CABINETS,
Results within 1 mile of Verde Village

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1715 E. Vista De Montana
1715 Vista De Montana, Cottonwood, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1320 sqft
Cottonwood Commons home. - To get accurate details on this listing, please go directly to our website: www.sedonarentals.com 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in Cottonwood Commons.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1645 Pinon Dr.
1645 Pinion Drive, Cottonwood, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1185 sqft
Newer Home in The Villas On Elm...Contact Adobe Property Management - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5802584)

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
985 E Mingus Ave # 212
985 East Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
985 E Mingus Ave # 212 Available 07/16/20 Cute and Charming furnished Condo - Casa Del Sol condominiums in the heart of Cottonwood Arizona.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1101 E. Mingus - Unit A
1101 East Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
800 sqft
1101 E. Mingus - Unit A Available 07/06/20 Great 1 BR with Utilities Included, Contact Adobe Property Management - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4440937)

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1730 Manzanita Drive
1730 Manzanita Drive, Cottonwood, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1202 sqft
HOUSE-TOWNHOUSE- VILLAS ON ELM HOA COMMUNITY-COTTONWOOD - HOUSE: TOWNHOUSE-VILLAS ON ELM COMMUNITY, HOME WAS BUILT IN 2005, COZY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, CARPET AND TILE, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, LIGHT & BRIGHT, UPDATED FLOORING AND FIXTURES,
Results within 5 miles of Verde Village

Last updated September 24 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1605 W. Bronco Lane
1605 West Bronco Lane, Cottonwood, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1278 sqft
1605 W. Bronco Lane - 1605 W.
Results within 10 miles of Verde Village

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
639 Center Ave.
639 Center Avenue, Jerome, AZ
Studio
$602
500 sqft
Occupied - Jerome Studio - Contact Adobe Property Mgmt for Details - Studio/1BA in beautiful Jerome, AZ (Lower Portion of home) (RLNE2503089)
City GuideVerde Village
"Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train / And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day / Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky / And music meant more than fortune or fame." - "Hey Willie" by Waylon Jennings.

For years, Verde Village Arizona and its surrounding environs have attracted skyscraper refugees and those seeking the healing powers of fresh Arizona air. In fact, the Village was founded in 1970 as a retirement community. However, if you aren't yet ready to retire, do not let that deter you because the Village has so much more to offer. There is something for everyone beneath the clear, star-dotted skies of Central Arizona.

Moving to Arizona

About 100 miles north of the Phoenix metropolitan area, Verde Village sits in a temperate green valley (Verde is Spanish for green), nestled between the dramatic red rocks of Sedona and the Mogollon rim to the north and the rolling Black Hills and Mingus Mountain to the south. A move can be planned during any season, as the weather is hospitable year-round.

Transplants from harsher climates rave about the valley's temperate weather. Although the rainfall levels are sparse enough to classify this region as a desert, the mercury stays within a much friendlier range than well-known American desert cities like Phoenix or Las Vegas. Temperatures peak in the upper 90s during the height of summer, but because Arizona lacks the humidity of other warm Southern states, these temperatures are still pleasant and locals do not slow their outdoor activity, even on the hottest afternoons. In the winter, the thermometer rarely dips below freezing and snow is rare.

The biggest adjustment when moving to Verde Village will be the arid desert climate. Allergy sufferers report significant relief compared to more humid environments. However, the acclimation to low-humidity air tends to be rough on the skin and throat. Most new residents adjust very quickly, but come prepared with moisturizing lotion or other treatments to stay comfortable during your first weeks in the new climate.

Neighborhoods in Verde Village

Rental apts in the Verde Valley represent tremendous housing value. Villagers can rent a studio apartment for a cost equivalent to dinner and a Broadway show in Manhattan. Both the dollar and the views stretch further in the Arizona high desert!

Cottonwood: For the best selection of apartment complexes, head two miles up the highway to Cottonwood, AZ or peruse an apartment locator guide online or in one of the local grocery stores. There are opportunities for homes for rent in Verde Village, but you will only find available condos and apartments to rent in neighboring Cottonwood.

East of Bridgeport Highway: As Highway 260 approaches Cottonwood, the streets to the east of the highway grow populated with moderately-sized single-family homes. Check out these neighborhoods for house rentals, but make sure to bring government issued ID and proof of income. Individual home owners tend to be stricter when evaluating applicants than apartment managers. If you will be beginning new employment in Arizona, most landlords will accept and offer letter to verify income.

Living in Verde Village

Although the city offers minimal transit via a public bus system, owning a car is highly recommend for getting around the Valley. Land is plentiful here, and shopping, attractions and apartments for rent are dispersed with significant buffering across the landscape. This is a place where the old-fashioned personal American automobile continues to dominate the asphalt. Getting to know the roads is a breeze. From Phoenix, the interstate travels north for 85 miles before reaching the Cottonwood / Verde Village exit at highway 260. Then, Highway 260 snakes north through 11 miles of ranch land and sun-cracked shallow canyons before reaching the southern perimeter of Verde Village. Travelers can toss their folded road maps and pocket their GPS, because Highway 260 is the only main drag in town. All neighborhoods branch directly from this main road, and the area's grocery stores (Fry's Food Store, Safeway and Food City are some options) seven shopping complexes are located directly on the thoroughfare.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Verde Village?
The average rent price for Verde Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,730.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Verde Village?
Some of the colleges located in the Verde Village area include Northern Arizona University, Yavapai College, and Coconino Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Verde Village?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Verde Village from include Flagstaff, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Sedona, and Payson.

