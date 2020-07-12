467 Apartments for rent in Camelback Corridor, Phoenix, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
31 Units Available
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$829
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
992 sqft
Great location in Phoenix, nestled under Camelback Mountain. Units include granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Residents enjoy communal amenities like 24-hour laundry, internet cafe and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4020 E COLTER Street
4020 East Colter Street, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2383 sqft
Fabulous neighborhood close to everything the Camelback Corridor/Arcadia has to offer. Walk to Chelsea's Kitchen, Vincents, LGO, North, etc. Ranch style home with large covered patio over looking fenced pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3234 E COLTER Street
3234 East Colter Street, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,350
2987 sqft
PERFECT RENTAL IN PRIME LOCATION. Beautifully upgraded 4 bed/3.5 bath executive home in desirable Biltmore Heights. Wall of french doors open onto treed yard with pool. Light filled open plan living area designed for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3438 E OREGON Avenue
3438 East Oregon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3200 sqft
PERFECT EXECUTIVE RENTAL! ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE & SQUEAKY CLEAN! IN A QUAINT NEIGHBORHOOD IN BILTMORE HEIGHTS. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING, BUT FEELS NESTLED AWAY AND PRIVATE. GATED FRONT COURTYARD.
Results within 1 mile of Camelback Corridor
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
44 Units Available
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,550
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1251 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,190
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arcadia Village Shopping Center and Arizona Canal Trail are just a short drive from this community. There's an on-site fitness center, swimming pool and hot spa. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and floating hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
39 Units Available
Citrine
4900 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1064 sqft
Ten-minute drive to Camelback Esplanade. Residences come with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Common amenities include a gym, hot tub, internet cafe, conference room, fire pit, pool and sauna. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
38 Units Available
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,340
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
952 sqft
Community includes putting green, wine room and pool. Units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Located close to fine dining options, hiking at Camelback Mountain and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,286
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1260 sqft
Great Campbell Ave location close to the Colonnade and Tower Plaza Malls. Large apartments with washer and dryer in unit and patio or balcony with amazing views of Echo Canyon Park. Pet-friendly and carports available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,220
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1316 sqft
On-site amenities include walk-in closets, private balcony or patio, pool, gym and stunning mountain views. Close to I-17, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and plenty of shopping venues at the Biltmore Mall and Camelback Colonnade.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1769 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1781 sqft
A modern, newly built community with outstanding amenities. Apartments feature designer kitchens with shaker wood cabinetry and Samsung appliances. On-site fire pit, resort-like pool, and lounge seating. Located in a walkable community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3041 E. Roma Ave
3041 East Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
First time rental on Camelback Corridor Four Bedroom! - Rarely available four bedroom, two bath in the Camelback Corridor and first time as a rental! Lovely travertine flooring, granite counters, updated baths and large yard are just a few of the
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4438 North 27th Street #3
4438 North 27th Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2083 sqft
2 Bed + Den + 2.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6413 N 30TH Place
6413 North 30th Place, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3316 sqft
Located within the gated Community of Biltmore Hillside Villas, this home remodeled by Ownby Designs in 2010 showcases mountain views as well as vaulted ceilings and fabulous windows.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue
3427 East Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2322 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home near Phoenix's prestigious Biltmore area! Established, quiet neighborhood, corner lot. Close to EVERYTHING! Short distance to biking & running on canal. Amazing neighborhood restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4601 E MONTECITO Avenue
4601 East Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1618 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2 bath in the desirable, Arcadia neighborhood. Freshly painted exterior and interior throughout. Large backyard with misting system, built in bbq, fire pit, and covered patio with brand new epoxy flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5136 N 31ST Place
5136 North 31st Place, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, remodeled condo conveniently located on the 3rd fairway of the Biltmore Golf Course.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6244 N 30TH Place
6244 N 30th Pl, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1185 sqft
Are you searching for an updated condo to suit a low maintenance, lock and leave lifestyle? Look no further! This two-bedroom home, in the guard-gated Biltmore Courts community, has everything you need and nothing you don't.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4450 E CAMELBACK Road
4450 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
4000 sqft
Completely remodeled in the highly coveted guard gated community of The Village at Camelback Mountain, this beautiful 4,000 s.f.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4420 N 46TH Place
4420 North 46th Place, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2092 sqft
WONDERFUL 4 BED, 2.75 BATH HOME W/POOL IN THE DESIRABLE ARCADIA DATE PALM SUBDIVISION! CHARMING COURTYARD ENTRY THEN LARGE OPEN CONCEPT GREAT ROOM/DINING AREA W/FIREPLACE AND WIRING FOR SURROUND SOUND.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4201 E CAMELBACK Road
4201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1175 sqft
FIRST FLOOR FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM UNIT LOCATED ON ONE OF THE BEST LOTS IN THE SUBDIVISION. BONUS ROOM OFF DINING ROOM. NEWER VINYL FLOORING (WOOD PATTERN) THROUGHOUT. PATIO FACES EAST AND OVERLOOKS THE LUSH COMMON AREA.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4406 N DROMEDARY Road
4406 North Dromedary Road, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2418 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! Available for summer rates April/May 2020!!! (Jan - April $6,000) (May, Oct - Dec $5,250) (June - Sept $4,500) This beautiful fully furnished re-done home is 2,418 square feet
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3033 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue
3033 East Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
575 sqft
If you're 55+ and looking for convenience and everlasting sunshine while visiting the Phoenix Arcadia/Biltmore area, this cozy little condo is a dream come true.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Camelback Fountains
3235 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1192 sqft
Excellent location in Phoenix. Minutes from Biltmore and Old Town Scottsdale. Quiet condo association with community pool steps from your door. Walking distance to many restaurants and shopping. Stainless steel appliances with washer/dryer in unit.
