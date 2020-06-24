4443 N 24th Way

Amenities

This home is fully furnished and its in amazing move in ready condition, just bring your clothes! Come home to your French Country townhouse with charm and sophistication in the Biltmore Corridor. Close to tons of shopping, restaurants, golf, spas, and minutes from the airport. The spectacular upgrades include crafted iron and glass front door, custom stained crown molding, modern cabinetry, wood flooring, and slab granite counter tops. Flexible lease term available. Utilities included!

Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com