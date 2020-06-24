All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4443 N 24th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4443 N 24th Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4443 N 24th Way

4443 N 24th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4443 N 24th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Acres

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is fully furnished and its in amazing move in ready condition, just bring your clothes! Come home to your French Country townhouse with charm and sophistication in the Biltmore Corridor. Close to tons of shopping, restaurants, golf, spas, and minutes from the airport. The spectacular upgrades include crafted iron and glass front door, custom stained crown molding, modern cabinetry, wood flooring, and slab granite counter tops. Flexible lease term available. Utilities included!
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4443 N 24th Way have any available units?
4443 N 24th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4443 N 24th Way have?
Some of 4443 N 24th Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4443 N 24th Way currently offering any rent specials?
4443 N 24th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4443 N 24th Way pet-friendly?
No, 4443 N 24th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4443 N 24th Way offer parking?
No, 4443 N 24th Way does not offer parking.
Does 4443 N 24th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4443 N 24th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4443 N 24th Way have a pool?
No, 4443 N 24th Way does not have a pool.
Does 4443 N 24th Way have accessible units?
No, 4443 N 24th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4443 N 24th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4443 N 24th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College