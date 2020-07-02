Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access volleyball court

*Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! Tucked into the Ahwatukee Foothills, just twenty minutes south of downtown Phoenix, AZ, Sierra Foothills offers style and convenience close to it all. Spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes feature chic design elements including lofty ceilings and ceramic flooring, as well as practical details such as in-home washer and dryer, large patios/balconies, and extra-large closets.Resort-style amenities layer in the comfort, from a shimmering swimming pool to a well-appointed clubhouse and resident lounge. Join friends for a fun sand volleyball tournament, and wind down with a soak in the spa. Live the lifestyle you choose at Sierra Foothills.