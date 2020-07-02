All apartments in Phoenix
Sierra Foothills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Sierra Foothills

13601 S 44th St · (602) 783-8578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13601 S 44th St, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2108 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,158

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 1015 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 1073 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3120 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,563

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Unit 1040 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Unit 3084 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sierra Foothills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
*Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! Tucked into the Ahwatukee Foothills, just twenty minutes south of downtown Phoenix, AZ, Sierra Foothills offers style and convenience close to it all. Spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes feature chic design elements including lofty ceilings and ceramic flooring, as well as practical details such as in-home washer and dryer, large patios/balconies, and extra-large closets.Resort-style amenities layer in the comfort, from a shimmering swimming pool to a well-appointed clubhouse and resident lounge. Join friends for a fun sand volleyball tournament, and wind down with a soak in the spa. Live the lifestyle you choose at Sierra Foothills.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: 50 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: 1 assigned covered spot included, garage: $90/month.
Storage Details: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sierra Foothills have any available units?
Sierra Foothills has 13 units available starting at $1,158 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Sierra Foothills have?
Some of Sierra Foothills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sierra Foothills currently offering any rent specials?
Sierra Foothills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sierra Foothills pet-friendly?
Yes, Sierra Foothills is pet friendly.
Does Sierra Foothills offer parking?
Yes, Sierra Foothills offers parking.
Does Sierra Foothills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sierra Foothills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sierra Foothills have a pool?
Yes, Sierra Foothills has a pool.
Does Sierra Foothills have accessible units?
No, Sierra Foothills does not have accessible units.
Does Sierra Foothills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sierra Foothills has units with dishwashers.
