Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

4296 E Agave Rd

4296 East Agave Road · No Longer Available
Location

4296 East Agave Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*** 2 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IN PHOENIX *** - **NO PETS**

***AVAILABLE 02/15***

This is a 2 story townhouse, 2 master bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1652 square feet and is located in Townes at Mountain Park Ranch in Phoenix. The interior features an eat in kitchen, formal dining room, living room with a fireplace, a small loft up stairs, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, vinyl and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, small private back yard with patio, 2 community pools with lots of green belts and walking paths.

Cross Streets: Ray & Ranch Circle
North on Ranch Circle to 42nd Way west to Agave south to property on east side of street.

(RLNE3674803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4296 E Agave Rd have any available units?
4296 E Agave Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4296 E Agave Rd have?
Some of 4296 E Agave Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4296 E Agave Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4296 E Agave Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4296 E Agave Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4296 E Agave Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4296 E Agave Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4296 E Agave Rd offers parking.
Does 4296 E Agave Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4296 E Agave Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4296 E Agave Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4296 E Agave Rd has a pool.
Does 4296 E Agave Rd have accessible units?
No, 4296 E Agave Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4296 E Agave Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4296 E Agave Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
