Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3621 W. Charter Oak Rd.
Last updated September 18 2019 at 5:54 PM

3621 W. Charter Oak Rd.

3621 West Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

3621 West Charter Oak Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Sweetwater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Carport, Eat In Kitchen with breakfast bar. Covered Patio, Master bedroom has separate exist to back yard.

Major Crossroads: 35th Ave. & Cactus

Near: I-17 Black Canyon Fwy., ASU West Campus, Moon Valley High School, Washington Elementary School, Cactus Park and Swimming Pool,

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or
refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of
$250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable
to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.
REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property
Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. have any available units?
3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. have?
Some of 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. offers parking.
Does 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. has a pool.
Does 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 W. Charter Oak Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

