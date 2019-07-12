3621 W. Charter Oak Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport pool refrigerator

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Carport, Eat In Kitchen with breakfast bar. Covered Patio, Master bedroom has separate exist to back yard.



Major Crossroads: 35th Ave. & Cactus



Near: I-17 Black Canyon Fwy., ASU West Campus, Moon Valley High School, Washington Elementary School, Cactus Park and Swimming Pool,



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or

refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of

$250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable

to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.



Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property

Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***