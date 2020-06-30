34722 North 30th Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely upgraded townhouse in great north valley location, close to shopping, easy access to freeways. 3 bedrooms 2 full baths ready to go with wood floors, security system , nice decorative touches. One bedroom on lower level with bathroom.This community is ideal, you can walk across the street to shopping and restaurants, come see for yourself.



Total monthly rent payment is $1400.00, includes city sales tax and administration fee.



Application submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $40 per adult applicant.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.