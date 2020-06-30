All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
34722 North 30th Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:51 AM

34722 North 30th Drive

34722 North 30th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

34722 North 30th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely upgraded townhouse in great north valley location, close to shopping, easy access to freeways. 3 bedrooms 2 full baths ready to go with wood floors, security system , nice decorative touches. One bedroom on lower level with bathroom.This community is ideal, you can walk across the street to shopping and restaurants, come see for yourself.

Total monthly rent payment is $1400.00, includes city sales tax and administration fee.

Application submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $40 per adult applicant.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34722 North 30th Drive have any available units?
34722 North 30th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 34722 North 30th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34722 North 30th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34722 North 30th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34722 North 30th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 34722 North 30th Drive offer parking?
No, 34722 North 30th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 34722 North 30th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34722 North 30th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34722 North 30th Drive have a pool?
No, 34722 North 30th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34722 North 30th Drive have accessible units?
No, 34722 North 30th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34722 North 30th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 34722 North 30th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34722 North 30th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 34722 North 30th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

