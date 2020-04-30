All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3422 E Windsor Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3422 E Windsor Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3422 E Windsor Ave

3422 East Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3422 East Windsor Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d1a6b760c7 ---- Must see - You will fall in love with this home! Total Quality Rehabbed large 3 BR 2 BA home Everything is new from mechanicals to flooring All new appliances include: Stylish black double door refrigerator (cold water/ice maker), Electric range, Microwave, diswasher in kitchen. Stacked washer dryer in bedroom area next to main bathroom. Huge lot and with many plants and trees Nice large flagstone patio for outside enjoyment and entertaining SRP Irrigation system in place and paid through August 2019 Immediate Occupency Available on Lease Option (Rent To Own) basis Option/Down payment Required Lease period is from 1 to 2 years Credit no problem - No Banks Required Will work with tenent to correct credit for purchase

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3422 E Windsor Ave have any available units?
3422 E Windsor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3422 E Windsor Ave have?
Some of 3422 E Windsor Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3422 E Windsor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3422 E Windsor Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 E Windsor Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3422 E Windsor Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3422 E Windsor Ave offer parking?
No, 3422 E Windsor Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3422 E Windsor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3422 E Windsor Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 E Windsor Ave have a pool?
No, 3422 E Windsor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3422 E Windsor Ave have accessible units?
No, 3422 E Windsor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 E Windsor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3422 E Windsor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College