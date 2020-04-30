3422 E Windsor Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d1a6b760c7 ---- Must see - You will fall in love with this home! Total Quality Rehabbed large 3 BR 2 BA home Everything is new from mechanicals to flooring All new appliances include: Stylish black double door refrigerator (cold water/ice maker), Electric range, Microwave, diswasher in kitchen. Stacked washer dryer in bedroom area next to main bathroom. Huge lot and with many plants and trees Nice large flagstone patio for outside enjoyment and entertaining SRP Irrigation system in place and paid through August 2019 Immediate Occupency Available on Lease Option (Rent To Own) basis Option/Down payment Required Lease period is from 1 to 2 years Credit no problem - No Banks Required Will work with tenent to correct credit for purchase