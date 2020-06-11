All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3342 East Willetta Street

3342 East Willetta Street · No Longer Available
Location

3342 East Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,783 sf home is located in Phoenix,AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3342 East Willetta Street have any available units?
3342 East Willetta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3342 East Willetta Street have?
Some of 3342 East Willetta Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3342 East Willetta Street currently offering any rent specials?
3342 East Willetta Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3342 East Willetta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3342 East Willetta Street is pet friendly.
Does 3342 East Willetta Street offer parking?
Yes, 3342 East Willetta Street does offer parking.
Does 3342 East Willetta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3342 East Willetta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3342 East Willetta Street have a pool?
No, 3342 East Willetta Street does not have a pool.
Does 3342 East Willetta Street have accessible units?
No, 3342 East Willetta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3342 East Willetta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3342 East Willetta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
