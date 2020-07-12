/
/
/
medlock place
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:05 AM
366 Apartments for rent in Medlock Place, Phoenix, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$780
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
875 sqft
Uptown 68 is now offering apartment living redesigned! We have recently completed renovations and now offer beautiful apartment homes with all the modern modifications you are accustomed to seeing in a boutique style community! In addition to our
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
110 W VICTORIA Square
110 West Victoria Square, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1452 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED !! HIGHLY UP-SCALED UNIT! 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RECENTLY UPDATED WITH HIGH END DESIGNER FINISHES! A PATIO HOME QUIETLY NESTLED ON A PRIVATE STREET WITHIN THE ''MEDLOCK HISTORICAL DISTRICT''..
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
111 West Missouri Avenue
111 West Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3395 sqft
Large 2 story Luxury Town Home, Central and Missouri. 4 bedrooms. 4 1/2 bath and 2 car garage in a secure Gated Community. Chef's Kitchen w/SS appliances and large built-in Fridge. Indoor Laundry room right off Kitchen.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
318 W GEORGIA Avenue
318 West Georgia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Cottage #1 is located behind the main house. It says 320 by the front door. Use the carport entrance for showing. Do not disturb occupants in main house. Call me if you have questions. Super cute 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage. Private washer & Dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Medlock Place
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
660 sqft
Welcome to the new urban lifestyle inhabit on 7th has to offer you.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
23 Units Available
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,195
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1043 sqft
Minutes from the Melrose District. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fire pit, outdoor pool table and elevated lounge area. Spacious interiors with a mid-century, modern feel. Lots of storage and impressive views.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
24 Units Available
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1378 sqft
Great location, close to Light Rail Route 41 Indian School and Central Stop. Community features BBQ grills, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
13 Units Available
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,073
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1038 sqft
Luxury living near Trophy campus, canal and trails. Community features pool with waterfall, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Coffee bar and internet on-site. Enjoy kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$879
553 sqft
Luxury community features pool, on-site laundry and guest parking. Residents live in units with air conditioning, bathtubs, and ceiling fans throughout. Great location close to Arizona Center, Chase Field and U.S. Airways Center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
7 Units Available
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,010
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
976 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Uptown. Features a pool, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and covered parking. Light rail station is across the street, and many restaurants are within walking distance.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
15 Units Available
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,307
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,686
1449 sqft
Alta North Central is a curation of the finest amenities and finishes that will delight all your senses.
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
1 Unit Available
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
Near the Phoenix Art Museum and Grand Canyon University. Comfortable air-conditioned units with ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Cat- and dog-friendly community with ample parking.
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
$
1 Unit Available
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
Our Community is a beautiful Single Story complex with all the luxury amenities. Residents enjoy our Sparkling pool with BBQ area, laundry facility, and covered parking all within the gated perimiter.
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
$
2 Units Available
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$910
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in uptown Phoenix, Solano Parks convenient location offers close proximity to shopping, public transportation, and great schools. Our Spacious apartments include our standard appliance package with select upgraded units available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
$
16 Units Available
The Lex On Central
10 W Minnezona Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1152 sqft
Character is the word for these architecturally eye-catching homes. These uptown Phoenix apartments are at once charming and modern, with details such as barbecue areas and even bike rentals.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4436 N 8th Ave 108
4436 N 8th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
Melrose Place 36 - Property Id: 274521 Apply ONLY at www.AcoraAm.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
6115 N 13TH Avenue
6115 North 13th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1323 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in Uptown Phoenix located in Del Monte Estates. Situated on almost a quarter acre of irrigated, green, mature, landscaped yard. This home has everything you need to feel right at home.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
1533 W MISSOURI Avenue
1533 West Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
896 sqft
READY TO GO 2 BED 2 BATHGREAT CENTRAL LOCATION. POOL LOCATED RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR. 2 blocks from light rail station. Blocks YWCA, Yucca Library branch, Spectrum mall, Costco, Freeways and Much more.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
4642 N 10TH Street
4642 North 10th Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
739 sqft
GREAT little 2 BED/1 BATH home for lease. Centrally located in MADISON school district. Awesome front covered patio.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
77 E Missouri Avenue
77 East Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3184 sqft
Newly Renovated! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, and over 3100 square foot townhouse in Central Phoenix.
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
315 West Highland Avenue
315 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
Gorgeous Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Highland at Midtown Rental Opportunity.
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
243 West Turney Avenue
243 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
800 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Very nice, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment at Midtown On Turney. Located just north of the Melrose District, close to great shopping dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
10 West Minnezona Avenue
10 West Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 1 bedroom 1 bath floorplan tucked away in a boutique garden style community located in the middle of DowntownPhoenix.
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
740 West Elm Street
740 West Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
929 sqft
This 2 bedroom unit is located at the Solaris Community in the desirable Melrose District! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and the light rail system, make this an ideal location.
