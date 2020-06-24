All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:04 PM

3131 N CENTRAL Avenue

3131 N Central Ave
Location

3131 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
new construction
Beautiful views and urban living at the exclusive Edison Midtown. The ultimate urbanite lifestyle. This 2-bedroom 2 bath condo offers 10'' ceilings, a balcony to capture the amazing views that are breathtaking. A beautiful kitchen featuring white door cabinets, white quartz countertops, white tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. Wood flooring too! Master bath and guest bath quartz countertops, tile surround for Master shower and guest bath. .Edison Midtown features incredible amenities for that perfect Urbanite looking to make their life a little easier. A beautiful pool and lap pool, 2000 sq ft fitness center and lounge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue have any available units?
3131 N CENTRAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue have?
Some of 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3131 N CENTRAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue offer parking?
No, 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue has a pool.
Does 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3131 N CENTRAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
