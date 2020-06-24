3131 N CENTRAL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool new construction

Beautiful views and urban living at the exclusive Edison Midtown. The ultimate urbanite lifestyle. This 2-bedroom 2 bath condo offers 10'' ceilings, a balcony to capture the amazing views that are breathtaking. A beautiful kitchen featuring white door cabinets, white quartz countertops, white tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. Wood flooring too! Master bath and guest bath quartz countertops, tile surround for Master shower and guest bath. .Edison Midtown features incredible amenities for that perfect Urbanite looking to make their life a little easier. A beautiful pool and lap pool, 2000 sq ft fitness center and lounge.