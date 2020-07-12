114 Apartments for rent in Camelback Ranch, Phoenix, AZ
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,316
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1244 sqft
Avilla Camelback Ranch is located at 10770 W Highland Ave Phoenix, AZ and is managed by MEB Management Services, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
10829 W MARIPOSA Drive
10829 West Mariposa Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1602 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL VACATION HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION FOR SPRING TRAINING BALLPARKS, WESTGATE SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT & TANGER OUTLETS!! ALL 3 BEDROOMS HAVE TVS AND HOME IS SET UP WITH WIFI, & CABLE.
Results within 1 mile of Camelback Ranch
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10115 W Turney Ave
10115 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1404 sqft
Convenient Location and priced right! New appliances! - This home is in a great location handy to shopping and the 101. Newly updated home and on a quiet cul de sac.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road
10030 West Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1252 sqft
Welcome to this well appointed unit in Desert Breeze Villas. Inside you will find all things necessary for a comfortable stay. Three spacious bedrooms, great room open to kitchen and just off patio. The master is split from the secondary bedrooms.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
10725 W SOLANO Drive
10725 West Solano Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2272 sqft
New Build Home 2020 Fully Furnished great location few Minutes to the West Gate Mall, Tanger Outlet, Cardinals Stadium, Dodger, White Sox Spring training Stadium and Top Golf, Beautiful single-story home with 3+ bedrooms, 2.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
11018 W POINSETTIA Drive
11018 West Poinsettia Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1591 sqft
Immaculate, Lake Front, FULLY FURNISHED rental home in gorgeous Garden Lakes. Bright and inviting ambiance, highlighted by the vaulted ceilings, earth tone tile and decor niches. Great kitchen with updated decor and appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3713 N 105th Ln
3713 North 105th Lane, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1311 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Great single level home in fantastic location now available for move in. Just across the street from a large community park for easy entertainment and exercise.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11303 W GLENROSA Avenue
11303 West Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
931 sqft
Great Home!!! A spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with neutral colors t/o. Vaulted Ceilings,Tile floors, appliances and nice white cabinets.New blinds and new bath/shower fixtures.
1 of 8
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
10311 W DENTON Lane
10311 W Denton Ln, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Great Neighborhood, walk to schools, area amenities: Cardinal Football Stadium, Spring Training Dodger Baseball Stadium, Westgate City Center, Shopping, Restaurants and more. 3 Bedrooms plus large bonus room. Large Backyard, Low Maintenance.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
10938 W POINSETTIA Drive
10938 West Poinsettia Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1779 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Beautiful waterfront property near the Cardinals stadium, Westgate, Top Golf and Spring Training facilities. Charming 3 bed 2 bath home offers a perfect place to host your family and friends.
Results within 5 miles of Camelback Ranch
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1303 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1241 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,099
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1235 sqft
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
19 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$987
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
$
48 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,155
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
26 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
852 sqft
Located between West Indian School Road and North 83rd Drive. Large apartments with fully equipped kitchen, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes a pool and a covered picnic area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
8 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,023
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
31 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1311 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZLitchfield Park, AZTolleson, AZEl Mirage, AZSun City West, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZCarefree, AZSun Lakes, AZSan Tan Valley, AZ