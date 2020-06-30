All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3012 N 40th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3012 N 40th St
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

3012 N 40th St

3012 North 40th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3012 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
East Citrus Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This is a fantastic remodeled 2 Br 1 Ba Duplex located next to Arcadia on 40th St between Indian School & Thomas. The community is called Pueblo de Rosa and it is a small, quiet 13 unit community which rarely has any turnover. It has a community pool, on site laundry facility (no washer/dryer in the unit) and you will be able to park up to 2 cars right next to your entrance. NO PETS and to qualify you must have at least $2600/mo gross income & pass a credit and background check. Tenant pays electric and water. Minutes from lots of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and the Loop 202 this home is a must see! To schedule a showing call or text Philip at: four eight zero - seven seven two - zero eight one five. Listed by Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 N 40th St have any available units?
3012 N 40th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3012 N 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
3012 N 40th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 N 40th St pet-friendly?
No, 3012 N 40th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3012 N 40th St offer parking?
No, 3012 N 40th St does not offer parking.
Does 3012 N 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 N 40th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 N 40th St have a pool?
Yes, 3012 N 40th St has a pool.
Does 3012 N 40th St have accessible units?
No, 3012 N 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 N 40th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 N 40th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 N 40th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 N 40th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College