3012 N 40th St

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

This is a fantastic remodeled 2 Br 1 Ba Duplex located next to Arcadia on 40th St between Indian School & Thomas. The community is called Pueblo de Rosa and it is a small, quiet 13 unit community which rarely has any turnover. It has a community pool, on site laundry facility (no washer/dryer in the unit) and you will be able to park up to 2 cars right next to your entrance. NO PETS and to qualify you must have at least $2600/mo gross income & pass a credit and background check. Tenant pays electric and water. Minutes from lots of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and the Loop 202 this home is a must see! To schedule a showing call or text Philip at: four eight zero - seven seven two - zero eight one five. Listed by Renters Warehouse.