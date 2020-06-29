2855 E Joan D Arc Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb513c7032 ---- A rare rental find in this super quiet gorgeous custom home community, nestled at the base of Shadow Mountain in North Phoenix. This super neat 3bd/2ba home is located on a large corner lot and has a lot of curb appeal and charm. Its professionally landscaped in the front and back. Has tile and wood flooring throughout with no carpeting! Many upgrades, but still retains some of its charm from the 70\'s. Formal living and dining rooms. Granite Counters and Vanities. Recessed lighting. Stainless steel appliances including Fridge, Stove/Oven, D/W and Disposal. Have you morning coffee at your Kitchen Island/Breakfast bar and enjoy the view of your sparkling POOL and expansive backyard. Master Suite has a Full Bath and extra bonus room. Plenty of room for entertainment with the extended covered Patio, Diving Pool and super large backyard. 2 Car Garage. Great area appropriately named VIEW PARADISE. Home is located just off the 51 and its minutes away from Desert Ridge, Paradise Valley Mall and the 101. Owner is retaining storage room for their belongings. Tenants to verify rooms sizes, schools, utilities and fees/costs. STATUS: Occupied - Available 6/7/2019 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Home is located just off the 51 and its minutes away from Desert Ridge, Paradise Valley Mall and the 101. FLOORING: Tile/ Wood GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer/ Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT:1971 YARD: Desert Landscaping- POOL Additional Amenities: Super cute home, lots of upgrades! Large corner lot with Pool and still contains a large backyard More Information: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, city sales tax, and $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



