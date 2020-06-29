All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2855 E Joan D Arc Ave
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:47 AM

2855 E Joan D Arc Ave

2855 E Joan D Arc Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2855 E Joan D Arc Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb513c7032 ---- A rare rental find in this super quiet gorgeous custom home community, nestled at the base of Shadow Mountain in North Phoenix. This super neat 3bd/2ba home is located on a large corner lot and has a lot of curb appeal and charm. Its professionally landscaped in the front and back. Has tile and wood flooring throughout with no carpeting! Many upgrades, but still retains some of its charm from the 70\'s. Formal living and dining rooms. Granite Counters and Vanities. Recessed lighting. Stainless steel appliances including Fridge, Stove/Oven, D/W and Disposal. Have you morning coffee at your Kitchen Island/Breakfast bar and enjoy the view of your sparkling POOL and expansive backyard. Master Suite has a Full Bath and extra bonus room. Plenty of room for entertainment with the extended covered Patio, Diving Pool and super large backyard. 2 Car Garage. Great area appropriately named VIEW PARADISE. Home is located just off the 51 and its minutes away from Desert Ridge, Paradise Valley Mall and the 101. Owner is retaining storage room for their belongings. Tenants to verify rooms sizes, schools, utilities and fees/costs. STATUS: Occupied - Available 6/7/2019 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Home is located just off the 51 and its minutes away from Desert Ridge, Paradise Valley Mall and the 101. FLOORING: Tile/ Wood GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer/ Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT:1971 YARD: Desert Landscaping- POOL Additional Amenities: Super cute home, lots of upgrades! Large corner lot with Pool and still contains a large backyard More Information: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, city sales tax, and $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

12 Months Ceiling Fan Disposal Dryer Golf Pool Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave have any available units?
2855 E Joan D Arc Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave have?
Some of 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2855 E Joan D Arc Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave offers parking.
Does 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave has a pool.
Does 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave have accessible units?
No, 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 E Joan D Arc Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College