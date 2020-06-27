2605 W Perdido Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court fire pit parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Available 06/19/20 Wow! This home is absolutely immaculate and extremely well maintained. Available for move in now, this single-level home is located in north Phoenix and boasts a great open floor plan with a bonus den, in addition to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The interior features tile throughout with brand new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, custom stone work in the living room, ceiling fans throughout, plantation shutters and a gourmet kitchen with island, cherry cabinets and walk-in pantry. The backyard is an entertainers dream with amazing mountain views, a huge covered patio, raised fire pit and gorgeous pool with water features. The master bedroom is split from the guest wing and boasts a garden tub, stand alone shower, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Finally, the attached 3-car garage has tons of cabinets for bonus storage, epoxy flooring and a nice work bench. Great community with playground, pool, spa, tennis courts, volleyball and basketball courts. Weekly pool service and semi-annual landscaping service included. Come see it while you still can!



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



