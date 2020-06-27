All apartments in Phoenix
2605 W Perdido Way

2605 West Perdido Way · No Longer Available
Location

2605 West Perdido Way, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Available 06/19/20 Wow! This home is absolutely immaculate and extremely well maintained. Available for move in now, this single-level home is located in north Phoenix and boasts a great open floor plan with a bonus den, in addition to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The interior features tile throughout with brand new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, custom stone work in the living room, ceiling fans throughout, plantation shutters and a gourmet kitchen with island, cherry cabinets and walk-in pantry. The backyard is an entertainers dream with amazing mountain views, a huge covered patio, raised fire pit and gorgeous pool with water features. The master bedroom is split from the guest wing and boasts a garden tub, stand alone shower, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Finally, the attached 3-car garage has tons of cabinets for bonus storage, epoxy flooring and a nice work bench. Great community with playground, pool, spa, tennis courts, volleyball and basketball courts. Weekly pool service and semi-annual landscaping service included. Come see it while you still can!

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5835142)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 W Perdido Way have any available units?
2605 W Perdido Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 W Perdido Way have?
Some of 2605 W Perdido Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 W Perdido Way currently offering any rent specials?
2605 W Perdido Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 W Perdido Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 W Perdido Way is pet friendly.
Does 2605 W Perdido Way offer parking?
Yes, 2605 W Perdido Way offers parking.
Does 2605 W Perdido Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 W Perdido Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 W Perdido Way have a pool?
Yes, 2605 W Perdido Way has a pool.
Does 2605 W Perdido Way have accessible units?
No, 2605 W Perdido Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 W Perdido Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 W Perdido Way does not have units with dishwashers.
