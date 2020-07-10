2513 W. Woburn Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7f0eeb20a4 ---- Tenant occupied until 7/31 Nice home in popular Carefree Crossing. Great neighborhood provides easy access to new Fry\'s Grocery, growing retail, new NVCA school and easy freeway access. Property is well appointed throughout with upgraded full panel maple cabinets, countertops and stainless steel appliances including gas range . Popular floor plan feels open and spacious. Great backyard has lush landscaping, grass for play and covered patio perfect for BBQ. Schedule a tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.