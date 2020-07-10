All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:28 PM

2513 W. Woburn Ln.

2513 West Woburn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2513 West Woburn Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Carefree Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7f0eeb20a4 ---- Tenant occupied until 7/31 Nice home in popular Carefree Crossing. Great neighborhood provides easy access to new Fry\'s Grocery, growing retail, new NVCA school and easy freeway access. Property is well appointed throughout with upgraded full panel maple cabinets, countertops and stainless steel appliances including gas range . Popular floor plan feels open and spacious. Great backyard has lush landscaping, grass for play and covered patio perfect for BBQ. Schedule a tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 W. Woburn Ln. have any available units?
2513 W. Woburn Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 W. Woburn Ln. have?
Some of 2513 W. Woburn Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 W. Woburn Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
2513 W. Woburn Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 W. Woburn Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 2513 W. Woburn Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2513 W. Woburn Ln. offer parking?
No, 2513 W. Woburn Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 2513 W. Woburn Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 W. Woburn Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 W. Woburn Ln. have a pool?
No, 2513 W. Woburn Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 2513 W. Woburn Ln. have accessible units?
No, 2513 W. Woburn Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 W. Woburn Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 W. Woburn Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

