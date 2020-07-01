2407 W LAUREL Lane

Amenities

HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED Enter the furnished living room of this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Open eat-in kitchen with large peninsula and all the necessary tools to prepare your gourmet meal. Large AZ room converted into bonus living space perfect for entertaining. Inside laundry with washer & dryer included. Master bedroom has walk-in shower. 2 guest bedrooms plus guest bath makes this home perfect for you. Backyard retreat features 2 private covered patios, orange & grapefruit trees and mountain views. Incredible HUGE park with Thunderbird golf course, bike trails, soccer, baseball, outdoor gym, dog park, hiking and freeway access all within walking distance. Newer windows and roof and garage.