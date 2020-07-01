All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2407 W LAUREL Lane
Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:58 PM

2407 W LAUREL Lane

2407 West Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2407 West Laurel Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
garage
HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED Enter the furnished living room of this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Open eat-in kitchen with large peninsula and all the necessary tools to prepare your gourmet meal. Large AZ room converted into bonus living space perfect for entertaining. Inside laundry with washer & dryer included. Master bedroom has walk-in shower. 2 guest bedrooms plus guest bath makes this home perfect for you. Backyard retreat features 2 private covered patios, orange & grapefruit trees and mountain views. Incredible HUGE park with Thunderbird golf course, bike trails, soccer, baseball, outdoor gym, dog park, hiking and freeway access all within walking distance. Newer windows and roof and garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 W LAUREL Lane have any available units?
2407 W LAUREL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 W LAUREL Lane have?
Some of 2407 W LAUREL Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 W LAUREL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2407 W LAUREL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 W LAUREL Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 W LAUREL Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2407 W LAUREL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2407 W LAUREL Lane offers parking.
Does 2407 W LAUREL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2407 W LAUREL Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 W LAUREL Lane have a pool?
No, 2407 W LAUREL Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2407 W LAUREL Lane have accessible units?
No, 2407 W LAUREL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 W LAUREL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 W LAUREL Lane has units with dishwashers.

