Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:14 AM

2402 E ESPLANADE Lane

2402 East Esplanade Lane · (602) 788-1700
Location

2402 East Esplanade Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
valet service
Esplanade Place offers first class amenities with a rooftop infinity pool and spa plus fitness center,club room, business center, valet parking, concierge, doorman. Beautiful, spacious floorplan with significant upgrades. Top of the line appliances. 2 split master bedroom suites, plus 3rd bedroom and an office/den. This gated community is just steps from Biltmore Fashion Park, shopping and dining and adjacent to the Ritz Carlton Hotel. Conveniently located near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve and the renowned Arizona Biltmore Hotel. Easy access to the 51 Freeway and minutes from downtown and Sky Harbor Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane have any available units?
2402 E ESPLANADE Lane has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane have?
Some of 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2402 E ESPLANADE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane does offer parking.
Does 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane has a pool.
Does 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane have accessible units?
No, 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2402 E ESPLANADE Lane?
