2402 E ESPLANADE Lane

Esplanade Place offers first class amenities with a rooftop infinity pool and spa plus fitness center,club room, business center, valet parking, concierge, doorman. Beautiful, spacious floorplan with significant upgrades. Top of the line appliances. 2 split master bedroom suites, plus 3rd bedroom and an office/den. This gated community is just steps from Biltmore Fashion Park, shopping and dining and adjacent to the Ritz Carlton Hotel. Conveniently located near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve and the renowned Arizona Biltmore Hotel. Easy access to the 51 Freeway and minutes from downtown and Sky Harbor Airport.