Sonoran Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed alarm system carport clubhouse fire pit guest parking online portal package receiving pet friendly

Residents of these beautiful one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Phoenix, AZ love the newly renovated interiors. The residences in the Mountain Park area boast deluxe kitchens with stunning wood-plank flooring. The espresso cabinets and modern appliance packages create a contemporary feel. (+more)



Each home is outfitted with a convenient dishwasher, an efficient glass-top stove, a microwave, and a garbage disposal. The one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Sonoran are finished with crisp air conditioning, and select homes include a fireplace. The lofty nine-foot ceilings create a spacious feel and have fans to help keep residents comfortable all year. Enjoy peace of mind, knowing that your pets will be right alongside, enjoying your pet-friendly apartment with you. The three sparkling swimming pools will refresh you during our warmest days, and our air-conditioned fitness center will keep you on your toes no matter the season. Our location in the Ahwatukee Foothil