Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:23 AM

2129 E DANBURY Road

2129 E Danbury Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2129 E Danbury Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
3 Bedroom PLUS den/office. New carpet just installed - OFFICE BEDROOM HAS CLOSET IF YOU WANT TRUE 4 BEDROOM - Open floor plan with great room - APPLIANCES INCLUDED - Two car garage - THIRD BEDROOM HAS BAY WINDOW - Custom tile in entry and kitchen - CLOSE TO SHOPPING ON BELL RD AND MO0N VALLEY - park area just west of house - best price for 4br

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 E DANBURY Road have any available units?
2129 E DANBURY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2129 E DANBURY Road have?
Some of 2129 E DANBURY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 E DANBURY Road currently offering any rent specials?
2129 E DANBURY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 E DANBURY Road pet-friendly?
No, 2129 E DANBURY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2129 E DANBURY Road offer parking?
Yes, 2129 E DANBURY Road offers parking.
Does 2129 E DANBURY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 E DANBURY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 E DANBURY Road have a pool?
No, 2129 E DANBURY Road does not have a pool.
Does 2129 E DANBURY Road have accessible units?
No, 2129 E DANBURY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 E DANBURY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2129 E DANBURY Road has units with dishwashers.

