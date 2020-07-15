/
red rock
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM
7 Apartments for rent in Red Rock, AZ📍
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
21456 East Homestead Drive
21456 Homestead Drive, Red Rock, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1708 sqft
BEWARE OF SCAMS. THIS PROPERTY IS NOT LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST BY THE LANDLORD OR HIS AGENT. Contemporary 3Bdr/3Bth with Loft and custom designer paint. Professionally landscaped backyard on watering system.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
20901 E Treasure Road
20901 Treasure Road, Red Rock, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$985
1252 sqft
Three Bedroom, two bath home in newer community of Red Rock Village. Stainless appliances and upgrades galore - community has huge water park pool, skate park, sport courts, jogging paths and parks for young and old.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
20897 E. Founders Road
20897 Founders Road, Red Rock, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1252 sqft
Beautiful Red Rock Community. - This rental consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Nice size living room and a breakfast area next to the kitchen. Nice size back yard with block fencing. Has a 2 car garage. Also, come with central air conditioner.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
12361 N Sanderlin Drive
12361 N Sanderlin Dr, Avra Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2040 sqft
Gladden Farms - 12361 N Sanderlin Drive - Built 2020 , never lived in 4 bedroom + den, 3 full baths. Split bedroom floorplan. Recessed lighting throughout incl. patio. Ceramic tile throughout living areas. Carpet in bedrooms and den.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Marana
12031 W. Formosa Lane
12031 West Formosa Lane, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1653 sqft
12031 W. Formosa Lane Available 08/24/20 Backyard Oasis in Marana! - Available in August! Negotiable long-term Lease Terms available. Beautiful 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 1,653 sqft home with a fantastic backyard oasis.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
San Lucas
14197 N Maize Farm Avenue
14197 North Maize Farm Avenue, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1503 sqft
This 1501 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the amazing Northwest Marana San Lucas area. This home features vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile, spacious great room, open kitchen and a large yard.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Gladden Farms
12656 N Nep Lane
12656 North Nep Lane, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2289 sqft
Come live in an established Gladden farm community where everyone is welcomed and loved.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Red Rock, the median rent is $889 for a studio, $1,080 for a 1-bedroom, $1,346 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,960 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Red Rock, check out our monthly Red Rock Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Red Rock area include University of Arizona, Mesa Community College, and Pima Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Red Rock from include Mesa, Tucson, Chandler, Gilbert, and Casas Adobes.