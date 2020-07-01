19027 N 7th Dr

Amenities
Great Phoenix Location at W Westcott Dr. and N 7th Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with new carpet! Kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Master bath with separate tub and shower and two sinks. Large walk-in closet in master. Two car garage and large back yard ideal for summer BBQs.
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
