19027 N 7th Dr
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

19027 N 7th Dr

19027 North 7th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19027 North 7th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great Phoenix Location at W Westcott Dr. and N 7th Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with new carpet! Kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Master bath with separate tub and shower and two sinks. Large walk-in closet in master. Two car garage and large back yard ideal for summer BBQs.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5554091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19027 N 7th Dr have any available units?
19027 N 7th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19027 N 7th Dr have?
Some of 19027 N 7th Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19027 N 7th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19027 N 7th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19027 N 7th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19027 N 7th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 19027 N 7th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19027 N 7th Dr offers parking.
Does 19027 N 7th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19027 N 7th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19027 N 7th Dr have a pool?
No, 19027 N 7th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19027 N 7th Dr have accessible units?
No, 19027 N 7th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19027 N 7th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19027 N 7th Dr has units with dishwashers.

