19027 N 7th Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Great Phoenix Location at W Westcott Dr. and N 7th Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with new carpet! Kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Master bath with separate tub and shower and two sinks. Large walk-in closet in master. Two car garage and large back yard ideal for summer BBQs.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5554091)