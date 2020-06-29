18023 N 40th Place

Amenities

Rare 3 bedroom apartment that has been remodeled, head to toe. New Kitchen Cabinets, New Countertops, Stainless steel appliances. All new tile throughout kitchen, living room, hallways and bath. New bathroom sink, vanity, faucet, mirror and toilet. Some new carpeting and nearly new carpeting in bedrooms, all new blinds. Freshly painted, all new ceiling fans, new hot water heater, washer and dryer included. Too many other new items to list. Absolutely no smoking and no pets. Gross Income must be 3X rent, minimum FICO 680. This is one unit in a four-plex complex. Water Sewer Trash included in rent.