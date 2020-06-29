All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:24 PM

18023 N 40th Place

18023 North 40th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18023 North 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rare 3 bedroom apartment that has been remodeled, head to toe. New Kitchen Cabinets, New Countertops, Stainless steel appliances. All new tile throughout kitchen, living room, hallways and bath. New bathroom sink, vanity, faucet, mirror and toilet. Some new carpeting and nearly new carpeting in bedrooms, all new blinds. Freshly painted, all new ceiling fans, new hot water heater, washer and dryer included. Too many other new items to list. Absolutely no smoking and no pets. Gross Income must be 3X rent, minimum FICO 680. This is one unit in a four-plex complex. Water Sewer Trash included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18023 N 40th Place have any available units?
18023 N 40th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18023 N 40th Place have?
Some of 18023 N 40th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18023 N 40th Place currently offering any rent specials?
18023 N 40th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18023 N 40th Place pet-friendly?
No, 18023 N 40th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18023 N 40th Place offer parking?
No, 18023 N 40th Place does not offer parking.
Does 18023 N 40th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18023 N 40th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18023 N 40th Place have a pool?
No, 18023 N 40th Place does not have a pool.
Does 18023 N 40th Place have accessible units?
No, 18023 N 40th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18023 N 40th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18023 N 40th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

