1539 West Berridge Lane
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:18 PM

1539 West Berridge Lane

1539 West Berridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1539 West Berridge Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

No HOA! Make yourself at home in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath brick home with a living room, formal dining room and a den. Enjoy the flexibility of the enormous 36’ x 12’ Arizona Room, split floor plan with the master bedroom on one side and the additional bedrooms on the other, Jack and Jill secondary bathroom, tile countertops in the kitchen and a pool off the covered patio. Home also offers workshop with power, extra-wide double gates to access the alley, irrigated front and backyards, mature trees, and plenty of room for entertainment! Rent includes front and back yard maintenance and pool service! Welcome home!

Refundable Security Deposit: $2095
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $300
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: NO PETS Per the Owner
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.3%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $2095, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 West Berridge Lane have any available units?
1539 West Berridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1539 West Berridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1539 West Berridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 West Berridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1539 West Berridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1539 West Berridge Lane offer parking?
No, 1539 West Berridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1539 West Berridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1539 West Berridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 West Berridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1539 West Berridge Lane has a pool.
Does 1539 West Berridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1539 West Berridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 West Berridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1539 West Berridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1539 West Berridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1539 West Berridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
