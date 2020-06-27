1539 West Berridge Lane

Amenities

No HOA! Make yourself at home in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath brick home with a living room, formal dining room and a den. Enjoy the flexibility of the enormous 36’ x 12’ Arizona Room, split floor plan with the master bedroom on one side and the additional bedrooms on the other, Jack and Jill secondary bathroom, tile countertops in the kitchen and a pool off the covered patio. Home also offers workshop with power, extra-wide double gates to access the alley, irrigated front and backyards, mature trees, and plenty of room for entertainment! Rent includes front and back yard maintenance and pool service! Welcome home!



Refundable Security Deposit: $2095

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $300

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: NO PETS Per the Owner

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 2.3%

Monthly Admin Fee: 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rent: $2095, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2095



