Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
14644 N 36TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14644 N 36TH Place

14644 North 36th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14644 North 36th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You're going to love this stunning home! An open floor plan greets you as you walk in. Sleek laminate and plush carpet floors are found throughout. In the kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and granite counters. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The master bathroom has a luxurious tiled bathroom and a modern aesthetic. The fenced backyard has a nice covered patio and plenty of space for outdoor fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14644 N 36TH Place have any available units?
14644 N 36TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14644 N 36TH Place have?
Some of 14644 N 36TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14644 N 36TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
14644 N 36TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14644 N 36TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 14644 N 36TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14644 N 36TH Place offer parking?
No, 14644 N 36TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 14644 N 36TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14644 N 36TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14644 N 36TH Place have a pool?
No, 14644 N 36TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 14644 N 36TH Place have accessible units?
No, 14644 N 36TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14644 N 36TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14644 N 36TH Place has units with dishwashers.
