1434 E Mckinley Street.
1434 E Mckinley Street
1434 E Mckinley Street

1434 East Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1434 East Mckinley Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
**no dogs** **Currently Occupied, next avail showing is 3/17 at 12-2 pm** Beautifully remodeled detached rental home in Garfield Historic District. This home has an open floor plan, fresh white paint and updated stainless steel appliances. Tile plank floors plus neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Private covered backyard and driveway parking. This home also has solar panels leading to great savings on the electricity bills. This property has a back house that is completely separate with its own yard in the back where the owners live currently. no dogs, other pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1434 E Mckinley Street have any available units?
1434 E Mckinley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 E Mckinley Street have?
Some of 1434 E Mckinley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 E Mckinley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1434 E Mckinley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 E Mckinley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1434 E Mckinley Street is pet friendly.
Does 1434 E Mckinley Street offer parking?
Yes, 1434 E Mckinley Street offers parking.
Does 1434 E Mckinley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 E Mckinley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 E Mckinley Street have a pool?
No, 1434 E Mckinley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1434 E Mckinley Street have accessible units?
No, 1434 E Mckinley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 E Mckinley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 E Mckinley Street has units with dishwashers.

