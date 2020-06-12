1434 E Mckinley Street.

Amenities

**no dogs** **Currently Occupied, next avail showing is 3/17 at 12-2 pm** Beautifully remodeled detached rental home in Garfield Historic District. This home has an open floor plan, fresh white paint and updated stainless steel appliances. Tile plank floors plus neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Private covered backyard and driveway parking. This home also has solar panels leading to great savings on the electricity bills. This property has a back house that is completely separate with its own yard in the back where the owners live currently. no dogs, other pets will be considered.