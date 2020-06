Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean 3 bed, 2 bath home in the ultra popular North 32 corridor of North Phoenix* 20'' tile throughout, no carpet* Single level, block construction. RV gate with RV parking* New Roof, newer A/C* No HOA* Paradise Valley Schools. Close to all the action along North 32 with many new restaurants & cafes* 2 car garage.