Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly conference room courtyard

*We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! San Valiente Apartment Homes is where comfort and convenience meet opulent style and amenities. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments in North Phoenix, Arizona, combine effortless elegance with resort-style luxuries. Living in your spacious apartment home at San Valiente, you're just minutes from Phoenix's world-class dining, shopping and entertainment, and you're close to DeVry University, the Art Institute of Phoenix, Grand Canyon University and ASU West. Whether you’re taking a refreshing swim in one of our resort-style pools, relaxing under our poolside cabanas, working up a sweat at the fully equipped onsite fitness center, or lounging in your home, San Valiente can help you live the life you’ve always wanted.