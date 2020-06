12611 N 17TH Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill

FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL - JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND TOOTHBRUSH! 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH IN A PRIVATE, GATED COMMUNITY. HOME BACKS TO THE WASH AND DESERT AREA. LIVING ROOM AREA WITH POOL TABLE, FIREPLACE AND FULL BAR AREA. SPACIOUS KITCHEN AREA WITH GAS COOK TOP, DUAL WALL OVENS, EATING AREA. GREAT ROOM WITH BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT NICHE. ADDITIONAL OFFICE AREA. MASTER BEDROOM WITH SITTING AREA AND SEPARATE EXIT TO OUTSIDE. MASTER BATHROOM WITH DUAL SINK VANITIES, JETTED TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER, WALK-IN CLOSET WITH ORGANIZERS. ADDITIONAL FRIDGE IN LAUNDRY ROOM. EXTENDED COVERED PATIO AREA. OUTDOOR GAS FIREPLACE AND FIRE BOWLS AROUND THE HEATED POOL. OUTDOOR KITCHEN AND BBQ GRILL AND BAR. CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO GET TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS NEARBY.