Peoria, AZ
7744 West Vía Del Sol
7744 West Vía Del Sol

7744 West via Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

7744 West via Del Sol, Peoria, AZ 85383
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Popular 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Great room Floor Plan w/ 3 Car Garage, Open and Spacious, Den, Split Floor plan, Large Kitchen Island and Low Maintenance Backyard. Centralized Location Near 83rd Ave and Deer Valley Rd! Won't Last Long!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,062.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7744 West Vía Del Sol have any available units?
7744 West Vía Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 7744 West Vía Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
7744 West Vía Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7744 West Vía Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 7744 West Vía Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does 7744 West Vía Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 7744 West Vía Del Sol offers parking.
Does 7744 West Vía Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7744 West Vía Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7744 West Vía Del Sol have a pool?
No, 7744 West Vía Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 7744 West Vía Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 7744 West Vía Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 7744 West Vía Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 7744 West Vía Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7744 West Vía Del Sol have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7744 West Vía Del Sol has units with air conditioning.

