All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 11635 North 83rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
11635 North 83rd Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 10:09 PM

11635 North 83rd Avenue

11635 North 83rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11635 North 83rd Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.8% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11635 North 83rd Avenue have any available units?
11635 North 83rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 11635 North 83rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11635 North 83rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11635 North 83rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11635 North 83rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11635 North 83rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 11635 North 83rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11635 North 83rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11635 North 83rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11635 North 83rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 11635 North 83rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11635 North 83rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11635 North 83rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11635 North 83rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11635 North 83rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11635 North 83rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11635 North 83rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College