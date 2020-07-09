All apartments in Mesa
3011 E DELTA Avenue
3011 E DELTA Avenue

3011 East Delta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3011 East Delta Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Meadowgreen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
SINGLE LEVEL 3 BED/2 BATH WITH NEW PAINT & CARPET. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING ROOMS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 E DELTA Avenue have any available units?
3011 E DELTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 E DELTA Avenue have?
Some of 3011 E DELTA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 E DELTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3011 E DELTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 E DELTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3011 E DELTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3011 E DELTA Avenue offer parking?
No, 3011 E DELTA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3011 E DELTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 E DELTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 E DELTA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3011 E DELTA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3011 E DELTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3011 E DELTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 E DELTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 E DELTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

