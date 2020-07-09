Rent Calculator
Mesa, AZ
3011 E DELTA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3011 E DELTA Avenue
3011 East Delta Avenue
·
No Longer Available
3011 East Delta Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Meadowgreen
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
SINGLE LEVEL 3 BED/2 BATH WITH NEW PAINT & CARPET. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING ROOMS.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 3011 E DELTA Avenue have any available units?
3011 E DELTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3011 E DELTA Avenue have?
Some of 3011 E DELTA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3011 E DELTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3011 E DELTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 E DELTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3011 E DELTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 3011 E DELTA Avenue offer parking?
No, 3011 E DELTA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3011 E DELTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 E DELTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 E DELTA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3011 E DELTA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3011 E DELTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3011 E DELTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 E DELTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 E DELTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
