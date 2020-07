Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bike storage business center carport clubhouse community garden dog park hot tub tennis court volleyball court yoga

Welcome to Waterstone Apartments. Our features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love your new home.Our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle. Many of our homes offer upgraded flooring, cabinets and counters. Not to mention walk-in closets, private patios and balconies, extra storage, ceiling fans, vertical blinds, ample linen closets, garbage disposals, dishwashers and microwaves. Our unique Urban Village program offers residents the choice to live happier, healthier lifestyles by being part of a strong community. Events and initiatives hosted by residents contribute to a great quality of life at Waterstone!