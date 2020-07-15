All apartments in Goodyear
15800 West Alvarado Drive
Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:50 PM

15800 West Alvarado Drive

15800 West Alvarado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15800 West Alvarado Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
Stunning TW Lewis home ready to move in. This 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms & 3 Car Garage home in gated community of Portales. You will love the open floor plan, stunning kitchen, gas cook top, all stainless appliances, granite counter tops, kitchen island and plenty of cabinets. Kitchen opens to a gorgeous
stacked stone fireplace, private theater room with wet bar. Large Master suite includes shower, tub, dual vanity sinks and his and hers walk in closets. Backyard features covered patio, sand pit and pool. Pool service is included. Must see!! Admin fee $125 pet security deposit $350

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2009

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $3,150.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15800 West Alvarado Drive have any available units?
15800 West Alvarado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15800 West Alvarado Drive have?
Some of 15800 West Alvarado Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15800 West Alvarado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15800 West Alvarado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15800 West Alvarado Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15800 West Alvarado Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15800 West Alvarado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15800 West Alvarado Drive offers parking.
Does 15800 West Alvarado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15800 West Alvarado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15800 West Alvarado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15800 West Alvarado Drive has a pool.
Does 15800 West Alvarado Drive have accessible units?
No, 15800 West Alvarado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15800 West Alvarado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15800 West Alvarado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15800 West Alvarado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15800 West Alvarado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
