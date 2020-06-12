/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
134 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 07/15/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - Beautiful lush landscaping Ceramic tile and hard floors Central air and heating Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
$
56 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
Centerra
17 Units Available
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1107 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
$
Palm Valley West
2 Units Available
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1119 sqft
Be the first to live in Goodyear's newest apartment community. Features a resort-style pool, gym, dog park and outdoor fire-pit lounge. Close to I-10 and Highway 303.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Palm Valley
22 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1116 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Palm Valley
4 Units Available
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
780 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, and fully equipped kitchens in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a sparkling pool, and proximity to I-10.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
117 Units Available
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Amiya your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Goodyear area, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
18075 W Saltsage Dr
18075 West Saltsage Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1761 sqft
Fully furnished home in 55+ Canta Mia community inside Estrella Mountain Ranch! - This awesome SOLAR home is located inside the guarded and gated age restricted community of Canta Mia.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15580 W. Roanoke
15580 West Roanoke Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1824 sqft
Tuscany Falls - Upgraded Newport Model - Upgraded Newport model located on golf course. Stunning Home with Spectacular Backyard.Stunning Home with Spectacular Backyard.Stunning Home with Spectacular Backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
2201 N 163rd Dr
2201 North 163rd Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1894 sqft
Newport - Heated Pool - - Newport model with 2 bedrooms, Den, 2 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage + Golf Cart Garage. Located in Tuscany Falls, 5 mins from main Clubhouse.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
16948 W Palm Lane
16948 West Palm Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1780 sqft
Villa in Tuscany Falls - Gorgeous new Villa in Tuscany Falls! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, just around the corner from the new Oasis Pool.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
3691 N 153rd Ln
3691 North 153rd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1430 sqft
Augusta - 3 Month Minimum - - Walk to Eagles Nest Club House in just seconds! Corner lot with NE Facing covered Patio. Great Room w/42" Flat Screen TV, King Bed in Master w/27" flat screen TV, Queen Bed in Guest w/27" flat screen TV.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15381 W Piccadilly Rd
15381 West Piccadilly Road, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1926 sqft
Palmera - - Gorgeous Golf Course home overlooking the #3 Fairway and Green at Eagles Nest Golf Course. No Pets. King Bed in Master w/42" TV, Queen in Guest Bed (no TV), Great Room w/52" TV & DVD Player.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15340 W Merrell St
15340 West Merrell Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1445 sqft
Augusta - 3 Month Minimum - - Beautiful 2 Master Suite Bedroom home with hard wood floors and granite counters. Located on the 8th hole at Eagles Nest Golf Course, with gorgeous sun set views! King in Master, Queen in Guest Bedroom.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15673 W Earll Dr
15673 West Earll Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1671 sqft
Greenbriar - - Stunning 2 Bedroom +Den home overlooking the Tuscany Falls Golf Course. Beautifully decorated with a designers touch. Wet Bar off living room which features a large sectional, great for entertaining.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
3027 N 164TH Avenue
3027 North 164th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2541 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of extras! 2 bedrooms, each with connected bath. Formal living room separated from Great Room Floor Plan with family, kitchen, dining rooms. Half bath/powder room easily accessible for guests. All appliances are included.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
16813 S 178TH Drive
16813 South 178th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1375 sqft
Beautiful Seasonal Rental, Adult 55+ resort style living, Guard Gated Community with all amenities at CantaMia. Gorgeous 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus 2 car garage.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17830 W FAIRVIEW Street
17830 West Fairview Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1418 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in Guard Gated, Adult Community at CantaMia. Master Bedroom with Bath/ double sinks, nice size walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Guest Bedroom, full Bath plus a Den.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17584 W FAIRVIEW Street
17584 West Fairview Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1220 sqft
Beautiful Adult resort style living, Guard Gated Community at CantaMia. Gorgeous all Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
13308 S 176TH Avenue
13308 South 176th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1420 sqft
Furnished Rental Available - Estrella Mountain Ranch - golfing, fishing, boating, hiking, biking, and right down the street from the Goodyear Spring Training Baseball Facility.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17531 W CEDARWOOD Lane
17531 West Cedarwood Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1418 sqft
Furnished and ready. Cute 2 bed 2 bath home with pool. Open kitchen with large island to great room and dining. Bedrooms split. Master with bed tile shower and walk in closet. Guest bedroom with bath adjacent. Screened in Az room.
