/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
157 Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ with pool
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
51 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
$
238 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1022 sqft
At Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons in Goodyear, AZ, we offer everything you need for a modern, worry-free lifestyle. You will be proud to call our stunning community home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
4 Units Available
Palm Valley West
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1221 sqft
Be the first to live in Goodyear's newest apartment community. Features a resort-style pool, gym, dog park and outdoor fire-pit lounge. Close to I-10 and Highway 303.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,328
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1244 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
7 Units Available
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, and fully equipped kitchens in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a sparkling pool, and proximity to I-10.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
19 Units Available
Centerra
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,079
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 6 at 11:24pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 08/07/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - • Beautiful lush landscaping • Ceramic tile and hard floors • Central air and heating • Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1236 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
115 Units Available
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1245 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Amiya your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Goodyear area, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
847 sqft
Welcome to Desert Green Villas, apartments closely located to dining, shopping and entertainment as well as near the Papago Freeway. This serene community is ready for you to call it your new home - check it out today!
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2786 N 136TH Drive
2786 North 136th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2550 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom fully furnished single family home with 2 car garage on the Palm Valley Golf Course! Heated pebble tech pool & spa & outdoor kitchen! The backyard overlooks the golf course.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2789 N 142ND Lane
2789 North 142nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3089 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental - Peak season pricing $6000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing $2800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months vary ~ Welcome to our Palm Valley furnished home located in the gated community on the Palm Valley
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
10895 S DREAMY Drive
10895 South Dreamy Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1777 sqft
Whether you're here on vacation escaping the cold in your home state or you are between homes and just need a short term stay, this fully furnished home is an awesome short term rental.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pebblecreek
16193 W Edgemont Ave
16193 West Edgemont Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2286 sqft
Unfurnished - Palmera Unit 27 Lot 325 - Available mid June 2020 - Spacious home available on a 12 month minimum lease. Located on a large corner lot in Tuscany Falls.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2449 N 142nd Ave
2449 North 142nd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3065 sqft
Gorgeous home in Goodyear gated community! Warm and welcoming color palette flowing throughout. Living room has cozy fireplace and built in shelving. Kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Rio Paseo
14951 W WILSHIRE Drive
14951 West Wilshire Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1573 sqft
GREAT VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE. Call listing agent for per night/ price.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
17616 W Copper Ridge Drive
17616 West Copper Ridge Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2706 sqft
~What a lovely home in Estrella Mountain Ranch! Brand new furnishings, pool table, fabulous backyard, and owner just added a gas pool heater for swimming year round!~ Home is near the Goodyear Baseball Park, Phoenix International Raceway, Luke Air
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
10859 S DREAMY Drive
10859 South Dreamy Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1777 sqft
Available September 1, 2020. Enjoy all that Arizona has to offer! This home is located in the amazing master planned community of Estrella where you can go golfing, hiking, biking or take a stroll around the 72 acres of lakes.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
13308 S 176TH Avenue
13308 South 176th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1420 sqft
Furnished Rental Available - Estrella Mountain Ranch - golfing, fishing, boating, hiking, biking, and right down the street from the Goodyear Spring Training Baseball Facility.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
17830 W FAIRVIEW Street
17830 West Fairview Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1418 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in Guard Gated, Adult Community at CantaMia. Master Bedroom with Bath/ double sinks, nice size walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Guest Bedroom, full Bath plus a Den.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Wildflower Ranch
16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street
16041 West Desert Bloom Street, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1557 sqft
Come and enjoy this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a neighborhood with parks, corner lot and your own private pool, $100 pool service on top of the lease amount will be added, new carpet, fresh paint, new ceiling fans, tile in all the right places.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
17531 W CEDARWOOD Lane
17531 West Cedarwood Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1418 sqft
Furnished and ready. Cute 2 bed 2 bath home with pool. Open kitchen with large island to great room and dining. Bedrooms split. Master with bed tile shower and walk in closet. Guest bedroom with bath adjacent. Screened in Az room.
Similar Pages
Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGoodyear 3 BedroomsGoodyear Accessible ApartmentsGoodyear Apartments under $1,000Goodyear Apartments under $1,100
Goodyear Apartments with BalconyGoodyear Apartments with GarageGoodyear Apartments with GymGoodyear Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGoodyear Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGoodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ