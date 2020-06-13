/
3 bedroom apartments
140 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ
56 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
Palm Valley
25 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, and fully equipped kitchens in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a sparkling pool, and proximity to I-10.
Palm Valley
3 Units Available
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1236 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
117 Units Available
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1245 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Amiya your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Goodyear area, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
19 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1244 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.
1 Unit Available
17246 West Gibson Lane
17246 West Gibson Lane, Goodyear, AZ
This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 9-ft. ceilings that make the home feel spacious. You’ll also find a large great room that’s ideal for entertaining. The kitchen has a large island.
Canyon Trails South
1 Unit Available
16973 West Mohave Street
16973 West Mohave Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1623 sqft
Warming: Desert River Realty is the only company to represent the owner of the house. Please contact us to verify the owner's information. Tel: 602-380-7880 3 bedroom with 1.
Rio Paseo
1 Unit Available
2532 North 149th Lane
2532 North 149th Lane, Goodyear, AZ
Warming: Desert River Realty is the only company to represent the owner of the house. Please contact us to verify the owner's information.
Wildflower Ranch
1 Unit Available
16015 West Adams Street
16015 West Adams Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1262 sqft
Beautiful upgraded 3 bedroom/2 bath single story home in Goodyear! Located Near Sarival and Van Buren! Large backyard on corner lot give you extra space. Back patio has electric blind to shield the sun for year round enjoyment.
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
15483 West Glenrosa Avenue
15483 West Glenrosa Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Wow! This large beautiful upgraded 4 Bedroom Home in Goodyear is the one for you! Home features open floor plan with kitchen looking into family room, large kitchen with island, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances!! Big master
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
15493 W MONTECITO Avenue
15493 West Montecito Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1701 sqft
IMMACULATE SINGLE LEVEL MOVE IN READY HOME. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LOTS OF KITCHENCABINET SPACE, GRANITE TOPS KITCHEN ISLAND AND BREAKFAST NOOK. ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE SPACIOUS BACKYARD.
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
18545 W Paseo Way
18545 West Paseo Way, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1578 sqft
18545 W Paseo Way Available 07/01/20 Incredible community amenities Estrella Mountain Ranch in Goodyear! - ** Occupied...
1 Unit Available
18148 W Turney Ave
18148 West Turney Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
2286 sqft
Coming Soon! $1770/mo - Come see this amazing 3 bedroom + den / 2 bath home with a three car tandum garage! This home's interior features tile and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceilings.
Cottonflower
1 Unit Available
1953 S 174th Ln
1953 South 174th Lane, Goodyear, AZ
Solar makes this 4bedroom Goodyear home a bargain! - This 4 bedroom SOLAR home is in excellent condition with new carpet and custom paint! Close to shopping and I-10 as well! This home features a gorgeous kitchen with island and SS appliances, and a
1 Unit Available
18514 W Getty Dr
18514 West Getty Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1967 sqft
Gorgeous home in NEW subdivision Las Brisas in Goodyear - Gorgeous tile in this like new home (barely a year old) in Goodyear. This home has a tandem garage with 3 spaces, water softener, RO, and 3 full baths.
Canyon Trails West
1 Unit Available
17319 W Monroe St
17319 West Monroe Street, Goodyear, AZ
Awesome community pool and amenities! - Very nice home in fantastic neighborhood. Close to shopping, banks, restaurants, I-10. Excellent community amenities with large parks and awesome pool close by.
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17854 W Buckhorn Dr
17854 West Buckhorn Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
2218 sqft
- Beautiful Home in Estrella Mountain Ranch - Goodyear, AZ - AVAILABLE TO SHOW AFTER 6/18/18 - Gorgeous home with lots of room. Three bedrooms plus a den for a fourth bedroom if needed. Large living room, large family room open to kitchen.
Cottonflower
1 Unit Available
1938 S 172nd Ave
1938 South 172nd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1446 sqft
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GOODYEAR *** - *** AVAILABLE 07/10 *** ****NO PETS**** This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1446 square feet and is located at Cotton Flower in Goodyear.
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
16193 W Edgemont Ave
16193 West Edgemont Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2286 sqft
Unfurnished - Palmera Unit 27 Lot 325 - Available mid June 2020 - Spacious home available on a 12 month minimum lease. Located on a large corner lot in Tuscany Falls.
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
14527 W Sheridan St
14527 West Sheridan Street, Goodyear, AZ
This is a very well maintained 4 Bedroom 3 bath home in the Palm Valley subdivision.
Canyon Trails
1 Unit Available
16438 W La Ventilla Way
16438 West La Ventilla Way, Goodyear, AZ
This beautiful FULLY FURNISHED RENTS FOR ONE MONTH OR MORE.
Estrella Vista
1 Unit Available
15642 W Mohave St
15642 West Mohave Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2472 sqft
WOOD ''LOOK'' FLOORING * DESIGNER CARPET * ISLAND KITCHEN * CHERRY CABINETS * BUILT-IN MICROWAVE * SMOOTH TOP STOVE * RECESSED LIGHTING * GARDEN TUB * OAK RAILING * LARGE LOFT * 9 FOOT CEILINGS * 2 INCH BLINDS * EXTENDED COVERED PATIO * SOFT &
Canyon Trails West
1 Unit Available
17515 W BUCHANAN Street
17515 West Buchanan Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1682 sqft
Exquisite 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Canyon Trails.
