accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:25 AM
19 Accessible Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
56 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
Palm Valley West
4 Units Available
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1119 sqft
Be the first to live in Goodyear's newest apartment community. Features a resort-style pool, gym, dog park and outdoor fire-pit lounge. Close to I-10 and Highway 303.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 07/15/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - Beautiful lush landscaping Ceramic tile and hard floors Central air and heating Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
Results within 1 mile of Goodyear
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$400
540 sqft
Welcome to Avondale Haciendas in Avondale, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Results within 5 miles of Goodyear
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style apartment complex located close to the Loop 101 and I-10 Interchange, as well as shopping and dining. Spacious apartments feature crown molding, stainless steel appliances and two-tone paint.
Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
25 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,176
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
Last updated June 12 at 04:22pm
5 Units Available
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1034 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Sedona Peaks is proud to offer resort-style apartments in Avondale, Arizona, with scenic, breathtaking views of the Estrella Mountain Range. In unit laundry offered in all units.
Results within 10 miles of Goodyear
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
22 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1268 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
8 Units Available
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bungalow homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units have enclosed backyard and front porches. Community is located close to nightlife, shopping, dining and Pioneer Community Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$965
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
847 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marley Park
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,233
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1200 sqft
Welcome home to Ironwood Estates in Phoenix, Arizona. We are located off of Arizona State Route 101 for easy access around town. Going shopping and finding entertainment will be a breeze with plenty of nearby options available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,182
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Del Mar Apartments. Our remarkable apartments in Phoenix, AZ are located near Interstate 10 and the 101 Expressway. You are just minutes from the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that Phoenix has to offer.
Last updated June 11 at 04:36pm
4 Units Available
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Where luxury living meets convenience. Spacious apartments complete with kitchens fit for chefs and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax inside your screened-in patio or balcony or at one of the two refreshing pools.
Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,144
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1170 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11002 W GRANADA Drive
11002 West Granada Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1226 sqft
Experience the serene Sonoran Desert from the comfort of this updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath vacation rental located within 10 minutes of 10 prestigious golf courses.
