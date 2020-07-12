/
palm valley
117 Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, Goodyear, AZ
26 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
5 Units Available
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1236 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
1 Unit Available
2449 N 142nd Ave
2449 North 142nd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3065 sqft
Gorgeous home in Goodyear gated community! Warm and welcoming color palette flowing throughout. Living room has cozy fireplace and built in shelving. Kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
2786 N 136TH Drive
2786 North 136th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2550 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom fully furnished single family home with 2 car garage on the Palm Valley Golf Course! Heated pebble tech pool & spa & outdoor kitchen! The backyard overlooks the golf course.
1 Unit Available
2789 N 142ND Lane
2789 North 142nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3089 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental - Peak season pricing $6000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing $2800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months vary ~ Welcome to our Palm Valley furnished home located in the gated community on the Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2430 N 142ND Drive
2430 North 142nd Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2055 sqft
NOT available until April 1st, 2020. ***Need a FULLY FURNISHED rental? Owner pays all utilities but the electric! Only 1 Car can be in the garage as part is owner's storage. Single Story. 2 Bedroom PLUS Den. Golf course home nestle in Palm Valley.
1 Unit Available
16154 W Devonshire Ave
16154 West Devonshire Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1922 sqft
16154 W Devonshire Ave Available 08/03/20 Location! Location! Location! Highly sought after area of Goodyear! - Available 8/3.
1 Unit Available
14527 W Sheridan St
14527 West Sheridan Street, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2695 sqft
This is a very well maintained 4 Bedroom 3 bath home in the Palm Valley subdivision.
1 Unit Available
2801 North Litchfield Road
2801 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1048 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL 30 DAY MINIMUM. Comfort at its best in this vacationerï¿½??s 2 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings throughout. This unit is a second story with balcony and garage below.
1 Unit Available
15483 West Glenrosa Avenue
15483 West Glenrosa Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2443 sqft
Wow! This large beautiful upgraded 4 Bedroom Home in Goodyear is the one for you! Home features open floor plan with kitchen looking into family room, large kitchen with island, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances!! Big master
1 Unit Available
15164 W GLENROSA Avenue
15164 West Glenrosa Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1682 sqft
This home is your entertainment oasis that is ready for immediate move in! A split floor plan ensures privacy and space for everyone. The kitchen boasts lots of workspace and storage, which overlooks a spacious family room.
1 Unit Available
14348 W Desert Flower Drive
14348 West Desert Flower Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1980 sqft
A MUST SEE IN GOODYEAR! Gated Community , great location close to I10 & 303. 3bd 2 bath with Double door entry to Den. Master bedroom Split with other (Den) split.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Valley
5 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
17 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 08/07/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - • Beautiful lush landscaping • Ceramic tile and hard floors • Central air and heating • Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
114 Units Available
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1245 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Amiya your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Goodyear area, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
1 Unit Available
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
847 sqft
Welcome to Desert Green Villas, apartments closely located to dining, shopping and entertainment as well as near the Papago Freeway. This serene community is ready for you to call it your new home - check it out today!
1 Unit Available
13018 W Avalon Dr
13018 West Avalon Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1197 sqft
13018 W Avalon Dr Available 08/01/20 North Avondale Home - Split bedroom floor plan, vaulted ceilings, fans, master with dual sinks and walk in closet, backyard with patio.
1 Unit Available
14951 W WILSHIRE Drive
14951 West Wilshire Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1573 sqft
GREAT VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE. Call listing agent for per night/ price.
1 Unit Available
3963 N 163RD Lane
3963 North 163rd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1739 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom split 2 bath home with office/den. Enter and enjoy the beautiful flooring throughout. Open kitchen with 42'' white antique cabinets. Gorgeous granite with large brkfst bar open to great room, and separate dining area. Mst.
1 Unit Available
14635 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop
14635 West Hidden Terrace Loop, Litchfield Park, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2436 sqft
GORGEOUS 3BED/2.
1 Unit Available
3691 N 153rd Ln
3691 North 153rd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1430 sqft
Augusta - 3 Month Minimum - - Walk to Eagles Nest Club House in just seconds! Corner lot with NE Facing covered Patio. Great Room w/42" Flat Screen TV, King Bed in Master w/27" flat screen TV, Queen Bed in Guest w/27" flat screen TV.
1 Unit Available
15381 W Piccadilly Rd
15381 West Piccadilly Road, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1926 sqft
Palmera - - Gorgeous Golf Course home overlooking the #3 Fairway and Green at Eagles Nest Golf Course. No Pets. King Bed in Master w/42" TV, Queen in Guest Bed (no TV), Great Room w/52" TV & DVD Player.
1 Unit Available
15673 W Earll Dr
15673 West Earll Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1671 sqft
Greenbriar - - Stunning 2 Bedroom +Den home overlooking the Tuscany Falls Golf Course. Beautifully decorated with a designers touch. Wet Bar off living room which features a large sectional, great for entertaining.
