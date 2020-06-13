/
/
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
15 Cheap Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 07/15/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - Beautiful lush landscaping Ceramic tile and hard floors Central air and heating Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
8 Units Available
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, and fully equipped kitchens in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a sparkling pool, and proximity to I-10.
Results within 1 mile of Goodyear
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
15 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$400
540 sqft
Welcome to Avondale Haciendas in Avondale, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Results within 5 miles of Goodyear
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
48 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1311 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
824 sqft
Just minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to I-10 and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment spots. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Pool, hot tub and gym onsite.
Results within 10 miles of Goodyear
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$965
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
847 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
852 sqft
Located between West Indian School Road and North 83rd Drive. Large apartments with fully equipped kitchen, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes a pool and a covered picnic area.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$855
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
977 sqft
Villa de Cortez will win you over with its comfortable homes and exceptional amenities. It also has a handy location with easy access to the I 10 freeway. Our community features well-maintained apartment homes with ample storage and private patios.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$855
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment homes conveniently located near downtown Phoenix. Units feature appliances, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, high-speed internet and fireplace. Grounds feature pool, 24-hour gym, community garden and more.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$835
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
927 sqft
1- and 2-bedroom units have hardwood floors in living rooms, kitchens with white appliances, and patios. The landscaped property includes a playground and a pool. Off I-10 west of downtown Phoenix.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
4 Units Available
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
936 sqft
Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and extra storage. Community amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym, playground and pool.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Youngtown
1 Unit Available
13021 N 113th Avenue
13021 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
712 sqft
Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
7956 West Glendale Avenue
7956 West Glendale Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$895
798 sqft
This cozy 2Bdm 1Ba unit has all the upgrades you desire. This updated unit features a kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, pullout modern faucet, black appliances and dining area. Wood looking tile floors throughout the unit.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
7044 West Garfield Street
7044 West Garfield Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$949
654 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath property in Phoenix at 67th Ave and I10 with NO HOA! Ready for Immediate Move In! Neutral colors throughout, tile flooring, ceiling fans, and cozy kitchen! Eat in Kitchen features a plethora of all white cabinets, and TONS
Similar Pages
Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGoodyear 3 BedroomsGoodyear Accessible ApartmentsGoodyear Apartments under $1,000Goodyear Apartments under $1,100
Goodyear Apartments with BalconyGoodyear Apartments with GarageGoodyear Apartments with GymGoodyear Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGoodyear Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGoodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ